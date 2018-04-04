Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 04, 2018 Culture » Art Watch

Art in April 

Openings to look forward to seeing this month—and a new website to find First Friday events

By
TEMPIS FUGIT/LLOYD MCMULLEN
  • Tempis Fugit/Lloyd McMullen

Lloyd McMullen at Pence-Pinckney Gallery

There's no such thing as useless or unworthy when viewed through the eyes of Bend artist Lloyd McMullen. Her work often features found objects or "cast-off" items—most that might be given the tag "trash," but if that same piece of trash finds its way to McMullen's studio, it will no doubt be turned into a treasure. Her ability to create magic-filled objects from the ordinary showcases the true wonder of the world we live in.

Her newest show opening Thursday at the Pence-Pinckney Gallery at COCC, titled, "So Far / As I Know" features two and three-dimensional work with an array of rusting, textured objects, found images and acrylic paints. "They explore the archeological nature of learning," she said of the resulting pieces.

Lloyd McMullen at COCC
"So Far/As I Know"
April 5-28
Opening reception Thurs., April 5, 4:30-6:30 pm, artist talk at 5 pm
Central Oregon Community College
Pence Pinckney Gallery

Paul Alan Bennett at Bend Art Center

Longtime member of the arts community, Paul Alan Bennett, has a new show. The Sisters artist has been capturing the spirit of the high desert through its many transitions. This new show is a series of mixed-media prints on the theme of "Imagination and the Stars."

While Bennett's style fluctuates, the feelings and whimsy he always seems to capture does not. A true original and master, Bennett's show is sure to please.

Paul Alan Bennett
Bend Art Center
First Friday, April 6 from 5-7 pm
Bennett will be printing in the studio during the event

Bend Art Directory

There's a new place to find art listings for Bend artists! Bend Art Directory is a free service for independent artists. The directory also shares upcoming First Friday shows all in one place, so you can find an array of work to look out for. If you're an artist, reach out to them and they'll give you a free listing that features one piece of work and your website! In a world saturated with content, an addition like this to our local community is a welcome help for artists to find each other, and an audience.

bendartdirectory.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Artwatch, teafly Peterson

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 4-11, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Art Watch

  • Art Watch »

    Karen Ruane

    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 28, 2018
    Alcohol inks, evoking watercolors More »

  • Art Watch »

    Sally Gilmore

    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 21, 2018
    The sensual nature of ceramics More »

  • Art Watch »

    Karen Bandy

    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 14, 2018
    Capturing the magic of a mountain in a ring More »
  • More »

More by Teafly Peterson

  • Karen Ruane

    Karen Ruane

    Alcohol inks, evoking watercolors
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • Sally Gilmore

    Sally Gilmore

    The sensual nature of ceramics
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 21, 2018
  • Karen Bandy

    Karen Bandy

    Capturing the magic of a mountain in a ring
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 14, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Bend Nest - February 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - February 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation