Art in April 

Tempis Fugit/Lloyd McMullen

Lloyd McMullen at Pence-Pinckney Gallery



There's no such thing as useless or unworthy when viewed through the eyes of Bend artist Lloyd McMullen. Her work often features found objects or "cast-off" items—most that might be given the tag "trash," but if that same piece of trash finds its way to McMullen's studio, it will no doubt be turned into a treasure. Her ability to create magic-filled objects from the ordinary showcases the true wonder of the world we live in.

Her newest show opening Thursday at the Pence-Pinckney Gallery at COCC, titled, "So Far / As I Know" features two and three-dimensional work with an array of rusting, textured objects, found images and acrylic paints. "They explore the archeological nature of learning," she said of the resulting pieces.

Lloyd McMullen at COCC

"So Far/As I Know"

April 5-28

Opening reception Thurs., April 5, 4:30-6:30 pm, artist talk at 5 pm

Central Oregon Community College

Pence Pinckney Gallery

Longtime member of the arts community, Paul Alan Bennett, has a new show. The Sisters artist has been capturing the spirit of the high desert through its many transitions. This new show is a series of mixed-media prints on the theme of "Imagination and the Stars."

While Bennett's style fluctuates, the feelings and whimsy he always seems to capture does not. A true original and master, Bennett's show is sure to please.

Paul Alan Bennett

Bend Art Center

First Friday, April 6 from 5-7 pm

Bennett will be printing in the studio during the event





Bend Art Directory

There's a new place to find art listings for Bend artists! Bend Art Directory is a free service for independent artists. The directory also shares upcoming First Friday shows all in one place, so you can find an array of work to look out for. If you're an artist, reach out to them and they'll give you a free listing that features one piece of work and your website! In a world saturated with content, an addition like this to our local community is a welcome help for artists to find each other, and an audience.

bendartdirectory.com