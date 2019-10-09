 Art vs Artificial Intelligence | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 09, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Art vs Artificial Intelligence 

Artist Kiel Fletcher considers the potential—and the drawbacks—of A.I.in his new work

By

In his body of work on display now at Pence Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College, interactive media and video artist Kiel Fletcher exhibits work seated in artificial intelligence and technology. Through varied independent and collaborative pieces, Fletcher seems to invite the viewer, and at times the unwitting participant, to question whether technology is a thing to revere or to be wary of.

Artist Kiel Fletcher discussing his work, exhibiting now at Pence Pinckney Gallery on the COCC campus. - CARI BROWN
  • Cari Brown
  • Artist Kiel Fletcher discussing his work, exhibiting now at Pence Pinckney Gallery on the COCC campus.

With pieces such as "Interactive," a collaboration with Ron Sparks, Fletcher reminds visitors that the words people use within earshot of a discrete microphone elicit a response—displaying images and GIFs in an unending stream, underscoring the reality that this routinely happens when people are online.

In "Quorra 1 & 2," we witness the frailty of a suicide prevention bot as it fails to track the intricacies of a basic human interaction. In discussing the work, Fletcher states, "With a lot of the work in here, I am trying to poke at the idea of A.I., artificial intelligence, in the sense that it IS artificial and is not actually that smart. These technologies can be really... impressive but they can also fall flat at the same time."

This is a show worth seeing. Its success is in poignant moments, such as the collaborative pieces with writer Jenna Goldsmith, in which poetry is read over a film of spliced images from Google Maps, or the fact that work is made with the very technology it's critiquing—exposing technology's potential for beauty and failure alike.

"Artificial Intelligence"
Thu., Oct. 3-Thu., Oct. 31
Pence Pinckney Gallery, COCC
2600 NW College Way, Bend
Free


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 9-16, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Cari Brown

Readers also liked…

  • Karen Bandy

    Karen Bandy

    Capturing the magic of a mountain in a ring
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 14, 2018
  • Sally Gilmore

    Sally Gilmore

    The sensual nature of ceramics
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 21, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation