Art Walk Picks 

Headed to First Friday in downtown Bend? Here’s what to put on your radar.

Submitted

Zoey Lane body painting at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center.

OPEN HOUSE & ART EXHIBIT

BODY ART

Check out a fun night of food, drink (bring your own cup if possible), art and LIVE body painting by Zoey Lane and music from Kylan Johnson.



5-9pm.

Hawthorn Healing Arts Center.

39 NW Louisana Ave., Bend.

Free.

JUNE SHOW: SARAH B. HANSEN

ABSTRACT ART

Head over to Tumalo Art Co. and take in “Colors of the Spirit,” a semi-abstract gallery of landscape paintings and mixed media. These are all Hansen’s takes on the West Coast nature along with a series of bird paintings. Catch it for opening night!



4-8pm.

Tumalo Art Co.

450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend.

Free.

JENNIFER COHOON ART

TEXTURED WILDERNESS

Cohoon has been painting for over 20 years. She creates vibrant pieces of her surroundings and outdoor adventures with a lot of added depth and texture. Sometimes Cohoon will even try her hand at finger painting to reach the desired texture for her paintings.



5pm-1am.

Velvet.

805 NW Wall St., Bend.

Free.

COVE COPY BENEFIT

KIDS FUNDRAISER

Through Cove Copy, many “at risk” kids can go to camp. Join in on this First Friday fundraising party with jazz music, a silent auction and various raffle items including a full-day rental from Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe. Raise money for a good cause as they try and raise enough funds to send 55 kids to camp.



4:30-8pm.

Broken Top Bottle Shop.

1740 NE Pence Lane, Bend.

Free.