Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 05, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Art Walk Picks 

By

Headed to First Friday in downtown Bend? Here’s what to put on your radar.

Zoey Lane body painting at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Zoey Lane body painting at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center.

OPEN HOUSE & ART EXHIBIT

BODY ART
Check out a fun night of food, drink (bring your own cup if possible), art and LIVE body painting by Zoey Lane and music from Kylan Johnson.

5-9pm.
Hawthorn Healing Arts Center.
39 NW Louisana Ave., Bend.
Free.

JUNE SHOW: SARAH B. HANSEN

ABSTRACT ART
Head over to Tumalo Art Co. and take in “Colors of the Spirit,” a semi-abstract gallery of landscape paintings and mixed media. These are all Hansen’s takes on the West Coast nature along with a series of bird paintings. Catch it for opening night!

4-8pm.
Tumalo Art Co.
450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend.
Free.

JENNIFER COHOON ART

TEXTURED WILDERNESS
Cohoon has been painting for over 20 years. She creates vibrant pieces of her surroundings and outdoor adventures with a lot of added depth and texture. Sometimes Cohoon will even try her hand at finger painting to reach the desired texture for her paintings.

5pm-1am.
Velvet.
805 NW Wall St., Bend.
Free.

COVE COPY BENEFIT

KIDS FUNDRAISER
Through Cove Copy, many “at risk” kids can go to camp. Join in on this First Friday fundraising party with jazz music, a silent auction and various raffle items including a full-day rental from Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe. Raise money for a good cause as they try and raise enough funds to send 55 kids to camp.

4:30-8pm.
Broken Top Bottle Shop.
1740 NE Pence Lane, Bend.
Free.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Art, First Friday

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 5-12, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation