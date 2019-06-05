Art Walk Picks 

Headed to First Friday in downtown Bend? Here’s what to put on your radar.
BODY ART
Check out a fun night of food, drink (bring your own cup if possible), art and LIVE body painting by Zoey Lane and music from Kylan Johnson.
ABSTRACT ART
Head over to Tumalo Art Co. and take in “Colors of the Spirit,” a semi-abstract gallery of landscape paintings and mixed media. These are all Hansen’s takes on the West Coast nature along with a series of bird paintings. Catch it for opening night!
TEXTURED WILDERNESS
Cohoon has been painting for over 20 years. She creates vibrant pieces of her surroundings and outdoor adventures with a lot of added depth and texture. Sometimes Cohoon will even try her hand at finger painting to reach the desired texture for her paintings.
KIDS FUNDRAISER
Through Cove Copy, many “at risk” kids can go to camp. Join in on this First Friday fundraising party with jazz music, a silent auction and various raffle items including a full-day rental from Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe. Raise money for a good cause as they try and raise enough funds to send 55 kids to camp.
Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.