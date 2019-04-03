Search
April 03, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Art Walk Picks 

By

Headed to First Friday in downtown Bend? Here's what to put on your radar.

DOWNTOWN BEND
  • Downtown Bend

PETER MCCRACKEN

WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY

Some of the finest snapshots of the Northwest and all over the globe will be featured in this gallery. Peter McCracken uses photography to escape into the world and his photos capture an intense amount of beauty. Plus, it might even feel like you're taking your own trip around the globe viewing McCracken's works. 5-9pm. Stellar Realty Northwest, 109 NW Greenwood Ave.

JONEZY ARTWORK

HIP-HOP PAINTINGS

Randy Jones, aka Jonezy Artwork, once told the now-defunct Salem Weekly that he listened to hip-hop music during every single painting he creates. Jones creates abstract and realism paintings, taking inspiration from a variety of places and styles. This is a unique gallery that you won't soon forget. This comes paired with a Double Mountain tap takeover and tasting that's sure to be delicious. Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend.

WABI SABI MOVING EXTRAVAGANZA

GOING AWAY BASH

Wabi Sabi is departing from its Wall Street location. To send things off right, they're hosting a night of music, Ramune soft drinks, sake and other imported snack samples on First Friday. There will also be a cosplay parade as you stroll through the employee art gallery in your favorite character's outfit. Wabi Sabi, 830 NW Wall St., Bend. 5:30-9pm.

