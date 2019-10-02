 Artist Fact Sheet: Jake Shimabukuro | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 02, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Artist Fact Sheet: Jake Shimabukuro 

Ukulele shredder brings his world-class act to the Tower

Everyone loves some ukulele jams—but not everyone has heard a uke go as hard as Jake Shimabukuro's. Having played for 38 years, the Hawaiian-born star has made a career by taking the ukulele to the next level—and then the one after that.

You can find Shimabukuro's latest album, "The Greatest Day," for streaming on Apple Music &amp; Spotify.
  • You can find Shimabukuro's latest album, "The Greatest Day," for streaming on Apple Music & Spotify.

Shimabukuro is slated to play the Tower Theatre on Oct. 9, and you'd be wise to check out that special experience. Get a little more acquainted with the virtuoso in this Artist Fact Sheet.

Where he's from: Shimabukuro grew up in Honolulu, where he began playing and learning the ukulele at age 4 from his mom, Carol. He was able to kick off a touring career in 2005 from a viral video on YouTube where Shimabukuro was filmed playing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" in Central Park.

What's to like: For someone known for his skills on the ukulele, Shimabukuro is able to greatly extend the boundaries of the stringed instrument. From his originals to covers, the 42-year-old master finds new ways to create sound in each recording and performance. The man can straight up shred a uke!

Songs to start with: "The Greatest Day," "Blue Haiku," "I'll Be There" and his live performance of "Breakdown" with Jack Johnson is essential.

For fans of: Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, Buckman Coe, Nahko.

Random Internet Dig Fact: Shimabukuro's first instrument was a Kamaka ukulele that was originally his mother's as a teenager. It's what they both started out on, and Kamakas are what he still plays to this day.

Social Handles:
Facebook: @jakeshimabukuromusic
Twitter: @JakeShimabukuro
Instagram: @jakeshimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro
Wed., Oct. 9. 7pm
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St., Bend
$37-$62

