June 30, 2021 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Artist Fact Sheet: Josephine Antoinette 

The Portland crooner heads to The Suttle Lodge for a Big Lawn Monday

By

The last Fact Sheet I put together about a visiting act was in December of 2019 for an Andrew Marlin show that eventually would get canceled. That's way too long. But now, bands and artists are beginning to make their way back through Central Oregon, lining up tour dates as live music starts to awaken.

Josephine Antoinette will groove on the Suttle Big Lawn. - TYREE HARRIS
  • Tyree Harris
  • Josephine Antoinette will groove on the Suttle Big Lawn.

On July 5, The Suttle Lodge will host Josephine Antoinette as part of its free Big Lawn Series that will continue to run on Mondays throughout the summer, all the way to Sept. 6. Antoinette is a Northwest native who has polished her voice by singing with area favorites including LaRhonda Steele and Sonny Hess. Her stylings of R&B, soul, jazz and blues will be a perfect pairing with the backdrop of Suttle Lake. This is a show that will blow you away with vocal talent and make for one smooth summer night.

Learn more about Antoinette in the Fact Sheet below.

Where she's From: Antoinette is a Portland native who grew up studying and learning with some of the city's brightest voices such as Margaret Linn (who sang with Curtis Salgado), then studying classical voice under Thomas R. Blaylock (founder of the Northwest Institute of Voice and the Oregon Vocal Arts Ensemble).

What's to Like: She possesses one of those voices that was born to share with the world. It carries a warmth that will instantly bring you to a place of comfort and wonderment; Antoinette sounds like some of the greats from the biggest days of soul music. But her writing is what makes Antoinette a modern-soul star. She's able to fit important topics and commentary on today's world in her songs while still making them enjoyable to groove along to.

Songs to Start With: While Antoinette doesn't have a ton of solo tunes out on services just yet, her first few releases are well worth the listen. Check out "It's Enough," "Gray Waste" and "You Rub Me the Wrong Way" on Bandcamp, Apple Music, Soundcloud or Spotify.

For fans of: Gladys Knight, Arlo Parks, Norah Jones, Hiatus Kaiyote

Random Internet Dig Fact: Antoinette earned degrees in both political science and journalism, and was also a newspaper reporter at one time. Shout out to the journalist family!

Josephine Antoinette
Mon., July 5, 6-8pm
The Suttle Lodge
13300 US-20, Sisters
No cover, all ages


About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
