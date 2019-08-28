Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 28, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Artist Fact Sheet: Ray Fulcher 

One of country music's best songwriters comes to Bend

By

Country music has plenty of big names—many dominating the charts for quite some time. If you aren't one to dig into the genre, you might be missing out on a lot of different music or players in the game. Ray Fulcher is one of those guys.

You might not recognize his name or face, but chances are you&#39;ve heard his songs. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • You might not recognize his name or face, but chances are you've heard his songs.

Fulcher is a Southern man who might have gotten into music later than most (he didn't start playing guitar until the end of his senior year of college), but he's definitely made a name for himself as a solo artist, songwriter and behind-the-scenes guy who's worked with some of the biggest stars in country music.

Get a little background on Fulcher and his sound before he plays at Oregon Spirit Distillers with Chris Janson with this Artist Fact Sheet.

Where he's from: Fulcher was born and raised in Harlem, Georgia, and graduated from the University of Georgia. During his time at school he attended an Eric Church concert, which initially prompted him to go buy a guitar. After graduation he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue music full time.

What's to like: Start listening to Fulcher and you'll find a tried-and-true country artist who fits right in with some of today's biggest artists and represents the modern country star to a T. He's firstly relatable, detailing various aspects of his life most listeners have experienced at one point or another. He writes through a common lens. This element is what has helped cement his status as a sought-after songwriter.

Songs to start with: "Anything Like You Dance," "Song of the Summer," "Dirt on It"

For fans of: Luke Combs, Chase Rice, Tyler Farr, Jake Owen

Random Internet Dig Fact: Fulcher has helped pen many other artists' songs. These include some of fellow country artist Luke Combs' biggest hits, like the #1 song, "When It Rains It Pours," and other songs on Combs' debut album, which went Platinum.

Social Handles:
Facebook: @rayfulchermusic
Twitter: @callme_raymond
Instagram: @rayfulchermusic

Chris Janson & Ray Fulcher
Thu., Aug. 29, 7-10pm
Oregon Spirit Distillers
740 NE 1st St., Bend
bendticket.com
$35 plus fees

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 28-September 4, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Having Each Other's Backs

    Having Each Other's Backs

    Jeffrey Silverstein & Alex Crowson's connection is more than music
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Aug 28, 2019
  • A Fall Jumpstart

    A Fall Jumpstart

    The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools offers teachers a helping hand at the start of the school year
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Aug 28, 2019
  • Bluegrass &amp; Podcasts

    Bluegrass & Podcasts

    The former front man of Nickel Creek is paving new ground
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Aug 21, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Statewide Cred

    Joe Rohrbacher of Just Joe's Music and Jazz at Joe's receives the Oregon Music Educators Association's Outstanding Contributor Award
    • by Anne Pick
    • Jan 24, 2018
  • Musical Haven

    Musical Haven

    Escape the weight of the world with "Celtgrass" jams from Irish band We Banjo 3
    • by Anne Pick
    • Feb 8, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation