Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 03, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Artist Fact Sheet: Trombone Shorty 

The 33-year-old musician brings the soul of New Orleans to Bend

By

Funky times are ahead at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue come to Bend July 5 to get the summer popping.

Growing up, Andrews used to play in the French Quarter with his older brother James. Sometimes they'd each take home $400 for playing their music. - MATHIEU BITTON
  • Mathieu Bitton
  • Growing up, Andrews used to play in the French Quarter with his older brother James. Sometimes they'd each take home $400 for playing their music.

In New Orleans, and Louisiana in general, music is a part of the culture that flows as freely as air. On two separate occasions during interviews this year, artists have mentioned their time there as a critical influence for their latest projects. If you're looking to get close to that feeling without actually being in New Orleans, then a performance from Troy Andrews and company might be the closest you'll get.

The man they call Trombone Shorty has been making music since he was literally a toddler. Since those early days, Andrews has become a well-known musician, multi-instrumentalist, producer, rapper and actor. He's really an artist in every sense of the word.

Learn more about the Grammy-nominated artist before he and the crew from Orleans Avenue arrive in Bend with this Artist Fact Sheet.

Where he's from: New Orleans, baby! Andrews has been playing in festivals and parades since he was 4 years old. He was even a band leader by the age of 6.

What's to like about the music: Andrews combines a little jazz, soul, blues, hip-hop and rock all together to form a sound that's undeniably fun. He describes it as "Supafunkrock." Seeing the energy between Andrews and Orleans Avenue on stage is about as electric as it can get.

Songs to start with: "Here Come the Girls," "Long Weekend," "You and I (Outta This Place)" and "Unc" – a song on which Andrews plays every instrument.

For fans of: Rebirth Brass Band, The Roots, Raphael Saadiq

Random internet dig fact: Andrews is the author of a children's book, a five-time performer at The White House and also an actor. Most recently he voiced the adults in the 2015 "Peanuts" movie, using nothing but his trombone to create the classic "wah-wah" stylings of classic adult Peanuts conversations.

Social Handles:
Facebook: @TromboneShorty
Twitter: @tromboneshorty
Instagram: @tromboneshorty

Trombone Shorty
Fri., July 5, 6:30pm.
Les Schwab Amphitheater
344 Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend
$44.50


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Les Schwab Amphitheater, live Music

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 3-10, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Meekoh is Finding His Way

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 3, 2019
    The singer-songwriter returns to Bend for a July 4 show, with a new project underway More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Loving his Large Band

    • by Alan Sculley
    • Jun 26, 2019
    By the end of his Amphitheater show, Lyle Lovett wants you to know more about each of his (many) touring musicians More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Source Material

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 26, 2019
    A few of music's infectious highlights from the month of June to keep you plugged in More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

  • Universally Shared

    Universally Shared

    Cloverdayle, a Nashville duo with Bend roots, shares its latest single, "Scars."
    • by Anne Pick
    • Nov 30, 2017
  • Statewide Cred

    Statewide Cred

    Joe Rohrbacher of Just Joe's Music and Jazz at Joe's receives the Oregon Music Educators Association's Outstanding Contributor Award
    • by Anne Pick
    • Jan 24, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation