Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 16, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Artist Profile: Dan Young 

By

Meet D'Auntie Carol, your favorite art teacher from the 1970s who has nothing but love for you. In flowing caftans and a giant perm, she is not afraid to shy away from political expression and taking over the stage to fill it with psychedelic good vibes.

D'Auntie Carol takes pride in sporting a mustache with her fab fem look. - JAMES GRAY
  • James Gray
  • D'Auntie Carol takes pride in sporting a mustache with her fab fem look.

D'Auntie Carol is the creation of local artist and performer Dan Young, who most recently has been bringing her to life in the local regular drag show, "The Cult of Tuck." During Out Central Oregon's Winter PrideFest, the first week in February, you'll find D'Auntie Carol, along with other members of the drag community, hosting events at Mt. Bachelor and Seventh Mountain Resort.

Young and his husband, James Gray, moved to Bend about five years ago after spending the majority of his life in Portland. "Back in the '90s, when I first arrived in Portland, everything was a dress-up party. Even just gatherings in people's basements, you were welcome to show up however you wanted to show up," shares Young. It was this world of inclusion and creativity that sparked his own inner artistry, allowing Young to explore the world of costume and characters.

In fact, it's the world of radical faeries and gender fluidity that Young seeks to explore and expose to a larger audience. "It's not just about being pretty and throwing on a wig. There is an inherent ancestral magic in being a queer person and doing this," says Young. For him, it's more punk rock than glam—more about creating an inclusive world outside the system and sticking a middle finger up at it, and more about creating a world one wants to live in, rather than changing oneself to live in the world.

Young steps outside the traditional lip-syncing world of drag. Through collaborations with Portland-based performance artist Holcombe Waller, he's created video installations that he performs in front of, adding to the story and mystique of D'Auntie Carol. It may be surprising to see a drag queen with such an iconic mustache—but that's just part of Young's face.

"Do you have to wipe away all of your masculinity before you become a woman? For me it's just there and it's part of me," says Young.

Find D'Auntie Carol hosting events at Winter PrideFest:

Wigs: An Icebreaker
Fri., Feb. 1, 7pm
Seventh Mountain Resort
18575 SW Century Dr., Bend
seventhmountain.com

Winter PrideFest Drag Tubing
Sat., Feb. 2, 2-3pm
Mt. Bachelor
13000 Century Dr., Bend
mtbachelor.com
Instagram: @danielbuckskin

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 16-23, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

Readers also liked…

  • The "Exposure" Carrot

    The "Exposure" Carrot

    How to NOT ask artists for things
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Jan 24, 2018
  • Gallery Alleys

    Gallery Alleys

    More Outdoor Art on The Way—If You Know Where to Look
    • by Howard Leff
    • Jun 14, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation