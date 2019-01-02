Artist Wishes for a New Year 

The art world of Bend seems to keep growing with new projects and grant money rolling into the community. Here are some things local artists would like to see happen in out art community in Bend in 2019, in their own words.





Teafly Peterson

Where should art go in 2019? Local artists weigh in.

Sheila Dunn, Painter

"The one thing that has been exciting in the last year is collaborations and getting to know other artists in the community. I'm planning some exciting things with other artists, so I think just the artistic community collaborating and getting to know and support each other. That's what I'd like to see. And some more affordable spaces like The Workhouse , for artists to work in."

Sweet Pea Cole, Graphic Designer

"I'd really like to see the project spearheaded by Kaycee Anseth for the Franklin underpass come to fruition with beautification, safer pedestrian and bicycle access with light and beauty. I want people to walk through our city and ride their bikes safely through our city."

Jacob Norris, Painter

"I would like to see an art share. Where a number of artists come together to create a body of work where we can have a number of businesses host it to share our artwork. So each month we could swap art in a number of different spaces. As artists it would come into our court to change the art and help businesses out where they don't always want to do that work. We would benefit and have a monthly income. And also we can advocate (for) each other. I just see there are a number of artists in town that have bigger works, but people don't always want to make that investment, but they love them. So, it's a way to have those bigger works move and then businesses get to enjoy them and we get to promote our work."

Leah Napoli, Dancer and Performance Artist

"Next year, I would like to see more performance art. And personally, I would like to see more performance art in public places for free."

Pat Clark, Printmaker

"I am so encouraged about the artists I have been in touch with the last month or two about the positiveness of going ahead and working together more. That has been what I have noticed and I hope we can continue to do that— more collaboration to conquer the dis-spiritedness we have felt in the past."

Heather Crank, Animator and Designer

"I would like to see a performing art center donated. I would like to see more experimental work that kind of pushes the envelope out of traditional mediums. I have seen some of that happening with Christian Brown's show At Liberty—he was pushing so many art forms. Also, Kiel Fletcher has some interesting shows at OSU pushing film and animation and motion. Bill Cravis's exhibition at COCC was great! I would like to see more of that—more dance and installation."

Greg Ahmanti, MultiMedia artist

"To divert some of the people along the I-5 corridor to Bend, Oregon music-wise. More improv, avant-garde music, not pop, not rock. More interesting acts. Not necessarily off the grid that would freak people out. But more interesting acts that don't get to come to Les Schwab in the summer. And maybe a small modern museum. There is nothing really between us and the Bay area and we could use that."

Abney Wallace, mixed-media and sculpture

"I would like to see more venues for showing art but also I would like to see more of the general public coming out to support the arts. You can't ask the public to coment more when there is nowhere to go. It seems mostly artists and friends of artists come out and not the general public."

Amy Castano, Photographer

"I'd love to see artists coming together with other artists to help each other out and learn from each other. I would also love to see more collaborations between artists!"