ArtWalk Picks 

Headed to First Friday in downtown Bend? Here's what to put on your radar.



Downtown Bend

BITSY TANDEM



Local comic book creator Bitsty Tandem will be at Wabi Sabi promoting her manga, "Maiden in Disguise." The comic follows teenager Elianna and her friends as they navigate the online realm, full of video games, nerd culture — and in this fictional world—cyborgs and aliens.





5-9pm.

Wabi Sabi, 830 NW Wall St., Bend.





JAMES PHILLIPS

Enjoy a margarita or a glass of champagne at FOUND Natural Goods this First Friday and peruse oil burners and fine art by freshly relocated artist James Phillips. Phillips sells his art on Etsy under the name Silverwood Design Company, featuring gorgeous handcrafted wall art and oil burners perfect for the rustic or earthy home.





5-8pm.

Found Natural Goods, 1001 NW Brooks St., Bend.

LARKSPUR STAND

If you're looking for a little live music on your Art Walk excursion, stop by Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room for some foot stompin' bluegrass-infused country rock.





5:30-8pm.

Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St., Bend.

No cover.