 Ask a Pair of Experts: Environmental Policy | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 03, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Ask a Pair of Experts: Environmental Policy 

To stay engaged in local outdoor and environmental issues, join ONDA for some upcoming online events.

By

The Oregon Natural Desert Association hosts a number of meaningful stewardship trips throughout the year—but many of them are on hold for now, due to restrictions around COVID-19.

To stay engaged in local outdoor and environmental issues, join ONDA for some upcoming online events. Two events are coming up soon, including the "Ask a Pair of Experts Environmental Policy" event on June 16, and "Remarkable Desert Rivers" on June 25.

BLM, WIKIMEDIA
  • BLM, Wikimedia

In "Ask a Pair of Experts," ONDA's in-house experts on environmental policy, including Program Director Mark Salvo and Senior Attorney Mac Lacy, will reflect on the history of ONDA's legal work, share thoughts on how Covid-19 might impact conservation policy, and take questions. It's live-streamed to allow people to attend from home.

In "Remarkable Desert Rivers," Chad Brown of Soul River, Inc. and ONDA's Gena Goodman-Campbell share reflections on the value of desert rivers. Goodman-Campbell will introduce some lesser-known streams, rivers and lakes worth conserving in a unique opportunity to protect more waterways across Oregon's high desert.

Ask a Pair of Experts: Environmental Policy
Tue., Jun 16. 4-5pm

Remarkable Desert Rivers
Thu,, Jun 25. 6-7pm


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
ONLINE ONLY: Artist Paul Alan Bennett

Staff Pick
ONLINE ONLY: Artist Paul Alan Bennett - Downtown Bend Library

Wed., June 3, 6-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 3-10, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation