The Oregon Natural Desert Association hosts a number of meaningful stewardship trips throughout the year—but many of them are on hold for now, due to restrictions around COVID-19.
To stay engaged in local outdoor and environmental issues, join ONDA for some upcoming online events. Two events are coming up soon, including the "Ask a Pair of Experts Environmental Policy" event on June 16, and "Remarkable Desert Rivers" on June 25.
In "Ask a Pair of Experts," ONDA's in-house experts on environmental policy, including Program Director Mark Salvo and Senior Attorney Mac Lacy, will reflect on the history of ONDA's legal work, share thoughts on how Covid-19 might impact conservation policy, and take questions. It's live-streamed to allow people to attend from home.
In "Remarkable Desert Rivers," Chad Brown of Soul River, Inc. and ONDA's Gena Goodman-Campbell share reflections on the value of desert rivers. Goodman-Campbell will introduce some lesser-known streams, rivers and lakes worth conserving in a unique opportunity to protect more waterways across Oregon's high desert.
Ask a Pair of Experts: Environmental Policy
Tue., Jun 16. 4-5pm
Remarkable Desert Rivers
Thu,, Jun 25. 6-7pm
