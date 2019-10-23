 At BendDesign, a Focus on Solving Community Problems | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 23, 2019 News » Local News

At BendDesign, a Focus on Solving Community Problems 

Events include workshops on pedestrian-friendly connections and designing for disabled people

By

For the second year, organizers behind the Bend Design conference are bringing solutions-oriented programming to the conference, on top of being an event aimed at convening creative thinkers from many walks of life. While the first few days of the conference focus on a host of creative topics, the Saturday "Bend Design for Good" sessions are focused on community problem solving.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

As the City of Bend updates its Transportation System Plan—the part of the City's Comprehensive Plan that seeks to plan for the next 20 years of transportation needs—it's an ideal time for creative thinkers to weigh in. Bend Design's Saturday sessions include "Designing Safe & Beautiful Pedestrian-friendly Connections Between East & West Bend," as well as "Designing to Reach Disabled People."

In the pedestrian-focused workshop, people will have the opportunity to "develop ideas for new transportation connections from the Bend Central District to Downtown Bend that are safe, enjoyable and beautiful to experience." The workshop focused on disabled people will "amplify ideas and perspectives of disabled Bend citizens, so designers and city stakeholders can begin learning how to reach rather than simply appease its disabled population."

"Bend Design for Good are great workshops for the community to engage in and opens doors for discussions around how design can impact pressing issues facing our community," René Mitchell, Bend Design co-producer told the Source Weekly. Both workshops, as well as Saturday's Design Equity Tournament—which will challenge people to design a logo for OUT Central Oregon's new film series—are available as an ala cart option—meaning people can pay for the individual workshops without having to buy the full Bend Design festival pass.

Bend Design
Wed., Oct. 23-Sat. Oct. 26
Various locations around Bend
benddesign.scalehouse.org


