April 19, 2020 Culture » Smoke Signals

At Least We Still Have 4:20 

Life is stressful right now. What better time to celebrate a holiday all about chilling out?

By
Lots of people are laid off.
The kids are stuck at home all day, taking laps around the walls.
And nobody—I mean nobody—knows when all this is going to end.

If there was ever a time when we needed a holiday that encourages you to chillax and melt into the couch, it's now.

click image GDJ, PIXABAY
  • GDJ, Pixabay
Happy 4/20, yall.

Every week that our print edition is on stands, our Smoke Signals column celebrates the many facets of legal weed—from strains we love to legal battles fought by our local growers. In celebration of this stoner holiday, we're rounding up some of our favorite recent stories on that sweet, sweet legal weed.

So sit back and prepare to celebrate all things ganja on this much-needed "holiday."

*PLUS: Look below for links to local deals on the green stuff!*

Hygiene and Cannabis (what covid makes us think about!)
A local grower weighs in

Tokin' Tunes
The artists with the most mentions of the green stuff

*SWEET DEAL: Cannabend - 20% Off storewide starting April 19 - 21, raffles, goodie bags. www.cannabend.com


click image WIKIMEDIA, JASON PERSSE
  • Wikimedia, Jason Persse

What a Long Strange Trip
A survivor of the 1960s shares his experience buying legal weed in Bend for the first time

Hemp's Central Oregon Explosion A bird's eye view of the proliferation of hemp farms in Central Oregon


*SWEET DEAL: Dr. Jolly’s - 10% Off storewide April 17 - 23. Various daily products specials. www.jollybend.com


GREG MORING
  • Greg Moring


Your Budtenders' Favorite Products
THC comes in many shapes and sizes—here's an inside look at what bud lovers enjoy the most

Women CEOs in Cannabis
Shaking up the weed industry's "dudebro" image in Central Oregon

*SWEET DEAL: Top Shelf Medicine - 10% Off storewide - 15% off flowers. topshelfmedicine.co


SOURCE
  • Source

Where Do Marijuana Taxes Go?
The state has pumped millions into extra funding for schools, mental health and cops



*SWEET DEAL:  Tokyo Starfish -  Daily specials starting Sat April 19 - April 30. On 4/20, 20% off storewide.Online orders only though Dutchie.comtokyostarfish.com


*Another place to get your goods: Creative Crops Rec: Online ordering available- curbside pickup starting 10 am Monday, through 5pm. Also doing deliveries Monday inside Bend city limits!  https://creativecropsrec.com/
