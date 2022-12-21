At the Holidays, Make Redistribution of Wealth a Personal Task, Not Just a Governmental One 

This time of year is typically a time for people to count their blessings and focus on a measure of gratitude. For homeowners, one needs only to look at the property tax statement that arrived in the mail not long ago to see a dose of that gratitude played out. While it's true that some who lived on fixed incomes and have their homes paid off might see a pain point in the arrival of that tax statement, a great number of others will see how the "real market value" of their homes jumped significantly from one year to the next. For some, this represents a massive increase in net worth, and/or the opportunity to use that extra value to remodel, sell that home and cash out or just to sit back and revel in the massive increase in the value of one's biggest investment.

Pexels

If you're a homeowner, there's almost no doubt that the past several years have seen you do quite well. By and large, among those who own homes in this region, there's still something to be thankful for.

This same time of year, while you're reveling in gratitude, it is also a good time to consider how that come-up on your part plays out in the wider world.

Right now, the shelters offering a warm place to stay for those pushed further into the margins are bursting at the seams. Affordable and low-income housing remains hard to find. People spend years on waitlists, waiting for a subsidized apartment to become available. All that, during a season that has been far colder than recent years.

Some will take this need and turn their attention to our local governments. "We're paying more property taxes for the homes that have risen in value," one might say—so there should be more to go around for those who need assistance, right?

And there is some truth in that. Local governments have a role to play in helping secure funding and locations for shelters, affordable complexes, and other forms of care for those who do not currently benefit from the overheated real estate market in this part of the world. But the need goes far beyond what local governments can muster. In truth, a handful of nonprofit service providers are shouldering most of the burden.

Those who have benefited from the current system should see the part they have to play in ensuring a healthy community for all.

Especially at this time of year, we should be attuned to the notion that some measure of personal redistribution of wealth can help our entire community. This means donating to one of the nonprofits doing the heavy lifting in feeding and housing those on the margins. Money is one path. Another path is through a donation of time, which is a luxury many do not have.

The workers and volunteers who are out there helping our houseless neighbors are tired. They're overworked, and every day, more people come through their doors. Most times, shelters won't turn away a person in need with nighttime temperatures like the ones we've seen in recent weeks. And still more arrive every day.

While asking, "why doesn't the city or the county do more?" is a national pastime, it is also a national pastime to oppose government spending and tax increases. While the free market made your house double in value over a matter of years, this system only continues to work when people volunteer their largesse.

It falls on all of us who have benefited in our community to do our part and donate, volunteer or to otherwise contribute to helping those who need support. It is the reason for the season.