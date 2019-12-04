 Atlas Cider Launches Apple-Based Seltzer | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 04, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Atlas Cider Launches Apple-Based Seltzer 

Branching out to a new product, using the same core ingredient featured in its ciders.

By
DARRIS HURST
  Darris Hurst

Atlas Cider Company is branching out to a new product, using the same core ingredient featured in its ciders. Avid lauched Seven Peaks Hard Seltzer this fall, featuring alcohol derived from Northwest apples. The resulting flavor is a bit more apple-y than other seltzers you might have tried.

Flavors include Raspberry Cosmo, Mandarin Greyhound and Tropical Smash—each sweetened and colored with natural juices, and with cans featuring the seven peaks of Central Oregon. Check out Seven Peaks' Facebook page @sevenpeakshardseltzer for info on local athlete Emily Keddie's "Seven Peaks Challenge" achievement—in which she ascended all seven peaks (Broken Top, South, Middle and North Sisters, Mt. Washington, Three Finger Jack and Mt. Jefferson) before sipping a cold seltzer at the summit.

Seven Peaks Hard Seltzer
sevenpeaksseltzer.com

