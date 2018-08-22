Author! Author! Lineup Announced 

click to enlarge Leta Warner, Bennet Miller, Brendan Bourke, Elena Seibert

(Clockwise from top left) Maria Semple, Sarah Vowell, Colum McCann and Richard Russo fill out 2018/19 Author! Author! season line-up.

Author! Author! 2018/2019 series

Oct. 5, Nov. 15 / Feb. 21, March 14

Bend High School / Riverhouse on the Deschutes

$30/GA, $100/full series

541-312-1027

dplfoundation.org

Deschutes Public Library Foundation's popular Author! Author! literary series is back for its seventh year, beginning Oct. 5.The foundation announced its 2018-2019 lineup of authors Wednesday morning, which includes Maria Semple, Sarah Vowell, Colum McCann and Richard Russo.Semple, who kicks off the series on Oct. 5, started out writing for television shows such as "90210" and "Mad About You" before writing herbestselling novel "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" in 2012. A film adaptation of the comedic novel is set to come out next year.Vowell, a non-fiction author and contributing editor to the radio program and podcast "This American Life," is also a New York Times bestselling author of seven books on American history and culture.Dublin-born McCann, a contributor to The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine and other national publications, won the National Book Award for his novel "Let the Great World Spin" and is currently adapting it into a screenplay.Russo, known for his Pulitzer Prize winning novel "Empire Falls" (which was adapted into an HBO mini-series in 2005), has authored seven other novels—most recently "Everybody's Fool" and "That Old Cape Magic."The first two Author! Author! events of the season will be held at Bend High School auditorium with the following events to be held at Bend's Riverhouse on the Deschutes.Series tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24 on the Deschutes Public Library Foundation's website and individual tickets will be made available on Sept. 21.