Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 22, 2018 Culture » Book Talk

Author! Author! Lineup Announced 

Local literary series back for a seventh season

By
click to enlarge (Clockwise from top left) Maria Semple, Sarah Vowell, Colum McCann and Richard Russo fill out 2018/19 Author! Author! season line-up. - LETA WARNER, BENNET MILLER, BRENDAN BOURKE, ELENA SEIBERT
  • Leta Warner, Bennet Miller, Brendan Bourke, Elena Seibert
  • (Clockwise from top left) Maria Semple, Sarah Vowell, Colum McCann and Richard Russo fill out 2018/19 Author! Author! season line-up.
Deschutes Public Library Foundation's popular Author! Author! literary series is back for its seventh year, beginning Oct. 5.

The foundation announced its 2018-2019 lineup of authors Wednesday morning, which includes Maria Semple, Sarah Vowell, Colum McCann and Richard Russo.

Semple, who kicks off the series on Oct. 5, started out writing for television shows such as "90210" and "Mad About You" before writing her New York Times bestselling novel "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" in 2012. A film adaptation of the comedic novel is set to come out next year.



Vowell, a non-fiction author and contributing editor to the radio program and podcast "This American Life," is also a New York Times bestselling author of seven books on American history and culture.

Dublin-born McCann, a contributor to The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine and other national publications, won the National Book Award for his novel "Let the Great World Spin" and is currently adapting it into a screenplay.

Russo, known for his Pulitzer Prize winning novel "Empire Falls" (which was adapted into an HBO mini-series in 2005), has authored seven other novels—most recently "Everybody's Fool" and "That Old Cape Magic."

The first two Author! Author! events of the season will be held at Bend High School auditorium with the following events to be held at Bend's Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

Series tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24 on the Deschutes Public Library Foundation's website and individual tickets will be made available on Sept. 21.

Author! Author! 2018/2019 series
Oct. 5, Nov. 15 / Feb. 21, March 14
Bend High School / Riverhouse on the Deschutes
$30/GA, $100/full series
541-312-1027
dplfoundation.org
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Author! Author!, Deschutes County Library

More Book Talk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 22-29, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Book Talk

More by Keely Damara

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation