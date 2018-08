Autumn Equinox Farm to Table Dinner 

click to enlarge Pixabay

Farm to Table Dinner:

Autumn Equinox Celebration

Sat., Sept. 22 4:30pm-8:30pm

Boundless Farmstead

25360 Walker Rd., Bend

boundlessfarmstead.com

elebrate the change of season at Boundless Farm 's farm to table Autumn equinox dinner. Chef Anna Witham of 123 Ramen and The Root Cellar will turn the bountiful harvest into a delicious, five-course, family-style dinner. Dinner will be served outside in the brisk autumn air with views of six peaks. If you want an adult beverage, BYOB or bring a donation for the specialty autumn equinox keg.