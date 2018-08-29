Search
August 29, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Autumn Equinox Farm to Table Dinner 

By
click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
Celebrate the change of season at Boundless Farm's farm to table Autumn equinox dinner. Chef Anna Witham of 123 Ramen and The Root Cellar will turn the bountiful harvest into a delicious, five-course, family-style dinner. Dinner will be served outside in the brisk autumn air with views of six peaks. If you want an adult beverage, BYOB or bring a donation for the specialty autumn equinox keg.

Farm to Table Dinner:
Autumn Equinox Celebration
Sat., Sept. 22 4:30pm-8:30pm
Boundless Farmstead
25360 Walker Rd., Bend
boundlessfarmstead.com

