Autumn Equinox Farm to Table Dinner 

C
elebrate the change of season at Boundless Farm
's farm to table Autumn equinox dinner. Chef Anna Witham of 123 Ramen
and The Root Cellar
will turn the bountiful harvest into a delicious, five-course, family-style dinner. Dinner will be served outside in the brisk autumn air with views of six peaks. If you want an adult beverage, BYOB or bring a donation for the specialty autumn equinox keg.
Farm to Table Dinner:
Autumn Equinox Celebration
Sat., Sept. 22 4:30pm-8:30pm
Boundless Farmstead
25360 Walker Rd., Bend
boundlessfarmstead.com