 Awakening Your Inner Hero: Depression, Hope and Awe | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join now 
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 30, 2022 Culture » Advice & Fun

Awakening Your Inner Hero: Depression, Hope and Awe 

Negative thoughts and feelings know what the heck they are doing. They are skilled at their one and only purpose in life: to keep us separate us from the light.

By

My message today is meant to be personal. I may not know you as an acquaintance or a friend, but at some level I do know you, and at some level you know me. Sure, there are things we'll never know about each other, but there are also things that link all of us together, no matter our age, gender, nationality, politics or spiritual beliefs. We are inseparably connected.

click to enlarge SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

This morning I awoke feeling low. I could use the word depressed. Negative thoughts had taken over my brain—and not remotely for the first time. I was feeling so low I forgot to say my prayer of thankfulness upon awakening, which I wasn't even aware of until an hour later. This sudden awareness reminded me to say it, because even on my feeling low days, at a deeper level I can remember I am truly blessed to be alive. Interestingly and frustratingly, this deep wisdom of my uncountable blessings does not automatically eliminate the negativity. But (and this is an extremely important but) the morning gratitude prayer elevates me to another level of awakening. The level of choice. Despite all the demons partying around in my seemingly defenseless brain, I remember: It is my brain, after all! And it is also true that many of us require additional interventions to manage our depression than the ones I am about to share with you. Asking for help can be our best friend.

I sat up and began to consciously breathe. Prior to this moment, my breathing was unconsciously shallow—way up in my chest. Not much oxygen. I slowly brought my breath down into my abdomen, breathing through my nostrils...and ever so gently up to my sternum. There was an immediate shift. Nothing too dramatic, but surely immediate. Subtle but obvious. My mind still entertained some negative junk, but at least I was observing the junk and was not entirely the victim of it.

Then I began my daily mantra: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you...for specific people in my life, for all the opportunities, for the simple things that keep us alive, like air, water, sunshine, food...the list is infinite. I begin to feel high.

You get the point.

I do my best to aggressively steer my thoughts away from the darkness and redirect them toward the light.

Still, even with the breathing and the gratitude, peace did not fully arrive. Negative thoughts and feelings know what the heck they are doing. They are skilled at their one and only purpose in life: to keep us separate us from the light. But things were getting better. The benefits of my discipline were surely in progress. In these electronic days, we live in a "right now" world. Click the button and bingo—we get what we need. Concepts like in-progress, evolving, and patience are not our culture's strengths. However, every meaningful success in life requires all three of these age-old ingredients.

The cooling fire in our wood stove needed a fresh log. This task has always been a ceremonial act for me. The log I chose to pile onto the awaiting coals was once a tiny seed. It then, blessedly, spent many years growing its roots, branches and leaves. Subsequently it provided the oxygen, stabilized the soil beneath it and fertilized this soil with its fallen leaves. Homes and nourishment for countless animals and other plant-life followed. And now. . . it is warming my chilly home. Thank you, wood. Thank you, seeds. Thank you, trees. What a journey. From a tiny seed to a 100-foot-plus tree, to a gentle house-warmer. Negativity is fading and I am now able to begin experiencing the joy of our beautiful world, where miracles surround us every moment.

Wake up!

Negative thoughts make their way into every one of us. That's life. Managing these thoughts is one of our challenges. Sweet prayers, breathing gently through our nose and into our abdomen, and consistent gratitude are powerful antidotes.

Another is awe.

When people lack a sense of awe, there will be trouble in the empire.
~Lao Tzu

If seeds in the black earth can turn into beautiful roses, what might the heart of man become on its long journey towards the stars?
~G.K. Chesterton

Eyes see. Ears hear. Skin feels. Noses smell.

Our hearts, minds and souls are able to take us to realms higher than our senses can.

Take time and fly there every day...at least once a day for the rest of your life.

Please.

- Burt Gershater is a local therapist, mentor, leadership trainer, and speaker. He can be reached at info@burtgershater.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Buddy Odor

    Buddy Odor

    The fact that something has gone on for a while is not reason for it to continue
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Jan 26, 2022
  • Awakening Your Inner Hero: We Are All Roommates

    Awakening Your Inner Hero: We Are All Roommates

    Thinking differently does not have to put distance between us. It can even bring us closer together.
    • By Burt Gershater
    • Aug 3, 2022

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

Staff Pick
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" - Tower Theatre

Wed., Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Burt Gershater

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 1- 6, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation