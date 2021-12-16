 Awakening Your Inner Hero | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 15, 2021 Culture » Culture Features

Awakening Your Inner Hero 

Kiss your refrigerator

By

Really? Really!


I kissed mine for the first time ever last week and after just one kiss, I recommend it for everyone.

Many of you who have been reading my messages over this past year likely know I am a woodstove lover, fanatic, connoisseur...all the above and more. In my younger days, when we lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, my friends and I would take our pickup trucks into the woods nearly every weekend from the middle of August till snows blocked entry to our wood supply.

SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

In the past decades many things changed. Three children, much less time, no pickup trucks anymore, grandchildren, a bit more money to buy at least four cords of oak, juniper, pine and aspen to keep us cozy all winter long. We began to purchase wood from local wood cutters and made some good friends over the years. They would unload the wood in our driveway and then my divinely inspired wood activities could begin.

Most of the wood they piled in the driveway had to be spit in order to become a functional size. Chop, chop—one more piece of wood to keep us warm this winter. Wendy loaded the split wood into the wheelbarrow and rolled it to the woodshed—truly a work of art made by our neighbor, Keith. Another heavenly winter spent in front of our wood stove was in the works. Many, many hours would be spent chopping kindling, stacking wood in the house and our office downtown, cleaning out the ashes...and ultimately enjoying the gift of wood.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Fast forward.

Now we live in Bend. I told our realtor we would only purchase a home that already had or could have a wood stove. I don't think she had heard that one before. As it turned out, the house immediately behind our family's house, the whole reason for moving here, came on the market. We bought it two days later. It was no less than a miracle! As soon as was possible we installed our new wood stove in our living room. There were more wood deliveries. More splitting. And a new wood has blessedly been introduced into our lives—madrone, which grows down south in the coastal mountains and inland valleys of western Oregon. It is the heaviest, densest, hardest wood to split I've ever met. A medium-sized piece burns all night long. Nick, our new neighbor and new dear friend, is just finishing up our woodshed as I type. The second coat of stain was just sprayed on and we'll start loading it up tomorrow!

Finally, to the point of this whole story...

Last week, Wendy drove up to Bellingham, Washington, to be with family. I was left alone in our quiet home with our woodstove. The very first night I wasn't sleeping well. I missed Wendy. To help ease my loneliness, I made my way out to the living room and sat—you know where. I added a few more pieces of madrone to get the fire popping and entered my cozy heaven.

In my fire-induced meditative state, I began talking to the burning logs. I thanked both the soft wood and the hard wood for cooperating to keep our home toasty. Neither of them could do it without the other's unique qualities. I pictured them when they were growing in the forest and thanked them for spending their final days warming our bodies, hearts and souls.

I was wood-merized.

And then it happened... Somehow my head turned toward the refrigerator in the kitchen, and like a lightning bolt it hit me. I have spent untold hundreds of hours thanking our wood, wood stoves, our suppliers, our warm lives and never once have I ever thanked our refrigerator. Not once! Guilt began to set in. How could I have been so blind?

Taking things for granted. That is our number one individual and societal illness. We too easily forget how dependent we are every moment of our lives. tweet this

Fortunately, I've learned over the years the true purpose of guilt. It is not only to make us feel badly about our wrongdoings, but primarily it awakens us to make amends and learn from our errant behavior. Guilt is a blessing when we use it for what it was designed for—to guide us quickly back toward the light.

I made my way to the refrigerator and told it I was sorry. Really sorry. I've expressed my gratitude to the woodstove forever, but not once to our fridge. In the big picture, our fridge is way more important to our lives than our woodstove. What would we do without it? I hugged and kissed it. Thanked it and soaked in its inestimable value and promised to thank it more often.

Taking things for granted. That is our number one individual and societal illness. We too easily forget how dependent we are every moment of our lives.

Gratitude is simply an acknowledgment of reality and ingratitude is a denial of reality.

~Wisdom of the Sages

Thank you, dear refrigerator, for reminding me to share my gratitude way, way more often.

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

—Burt Gershater is a counselor, leadership trainer, speaker and writer. He can be reached at info@burtgershater.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Revival Vintage Two Year Anniversary Party on Thrifty Thursday!

Revival Vintage Two Year Anniversary Party on Thrifty Thursday! - Revival Vintage

Thu., Dec. 16, 4-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

More by Burt Gershater

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly December 16, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation