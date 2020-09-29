 Back to the Beginning for a Return to School at Bend-La Pine Schools | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 29, 2020 News » Local News

Back to the Beginning for a Return to School at Bend-La Pine Schools 

By

Families with younger children attended Bend-La Pine Schools will have to wait at least another three weeks to see their students return to schools in person. The district announced Monday that due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in Deschutes County in recent weeks, it would have to delay its plan to send kids in kindergarten through 3rd grade back to school buildings starting next week.  

Weekly case report metrics impact how and when schools return to in-person learning. - COURTESY DESCHUTES COUNTY
  • Courtesy Deschutes County
  • Weekly case report metrics impact how and when schools return to in-person learning.

On Sept. 24, the Oregon Department of Education announced that due to the wildfires in Oregon, which disrupted testing in some locations, it would begin allowing school districts to ignore test-positivity rates from the month of September—provided the number of weekly positive cases in a particular county were still within the allowed limits. Prior to that decision, districts needed to be at a test-positivity rate of 5% or less to send younger kids back to school.   

Under the guidelines, counties can reopen for students in grades K-3 if there are 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people, and can reopen for grades 4-12 if the county has 10 or fewer positive cases per 100,000—though smaller counties have slightly different rules. Deschutes County’s case number per 100,000 went from 23.8 during the week of Sept. 13 to 36.3 cases per 100,000 during the week of Sept. 20—meaning it no longer met the guidelines for sending K-3 kids back to school buildings.  

“The clock, in a word, has reset, and we must now start at the beginning and meet the health metric guidelines for three straight weeks,” wrote BLPS Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist in a letter to families Sept. 28. “This means the earliest we could potentially begin the transition to hybrid/balanced learning for K-3 is Oct. 26. We remain committed to reopening for in-person learning as soon as the metrics allow us to do so.” 

BLPS had planned a number of town halls to help families understand reopening guidelines, but canceled the Sept. 28 town hall “due to these changing circumstances.”  

Meanwhile, in Crook County, students in grades 4 through 12 will return to in-person instruction on Oct. 5, after the county met the state guidelines for reopening. Due to the more relaxed metrics for students in grades K-3, younger Crook County students have been in school buildings for weeks.  

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Giving Back, In More Ways Than One
Big Changes at Bachelor
Artists Control the Future
Go Clean... On Screen
Technocracy Now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Beneficial Electrification. Rocky Mountain Institute’s research and analyses

Beneficial Electrification. Rocky Mountain Institute’s research and analyses - Online

Thu., Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Source Weekly Update Sep. 23

    • Sep 25, 2020
    In this week's update, learn how you can join local businesses in supporting wildfire evacuees. More »

  • Local News »

    Rubble & Ash

    • By Magdalena Bokowa
    • Sep 23, 2020
    Survivors speak, climate scientists weigh in on the historic devastation of the Oregon wildfires More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Cayla Clark; Traducido por/ translated by Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Sep 23, 2020
    Retribuyendo en más de una forma More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 23-30, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation