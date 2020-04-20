Bagging Grades: How Local Teens Feel About It 

T





Following the announcement, we wanted to know how local high school students felt. Intern Miina McCown—previously a student at Bend Senior High School—polled some local teens about the change to pass/fail. Here's what they said.



Devan Boone, Junior

School: Bend Senior High

Stance: Dislike

“I feel pretty strongly about it; I’m not very supportive of it because it probably won’t count towards our GPA, and personally I really needed this semester’s grades to go towards my transcript and my GPA. I also just think it sucks for juniors because our second semester grades matter a lot for college admissions. That being said, I can see how it makes sense because online learning is hard and no one voluntarily signed up for it, and cheating is going to happen anyways, so those grades probably aren’t an accurate reflection of what is going on.”

Maddy Beck , Junior

School: Bend Senior High

Stance: Dislike

“I think that the pass/incomplete decision made by the school district is putting students who have worked very hard to maintain good grades at a disadvantage when applying to colleges and scholarships. We will be put against students from other states, whose grades will still be in letter form. This means that they will have higher GPAs when they have probably done the same amount of work. This system also rewards slackers because it only requires a D to pass, and it will penalize people who really care and are keeping up with the material. Most students will most likely not do the bulk of their work since they only need a D to pass, which would be very detrimental to many students’ educations, and even their brains. Especially with some colleges not taking ACT or SAT scores, grades are more important than ever. I understand that some students do not have the same access or the capabilities to do online school as others, which is why I believe that student should have the right to choose if they want to keep their grades, or use the pass/incomplete system.”



Aya Eliason, Junior

School: Bend Senior High

Stance: Dislike “I think that they should offer a letter grade and pass/incomplete option because a lot of students want to raise their GPA.”



Anonymous Sophomore

School: Summit High

Stance: Indifferent

“I’m honestly not sure how I feel about the pass/fail decision. It hasn’t made much of a difference yet, though I’m still trying to keep my grades up as if they were still letter grades.”





