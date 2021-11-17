 Bake a Pie, Win a Prize | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 17, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Bake a Pie, Win a Prize 

Great Pumpkin Pie contest gives bakers bragging rights ahead of T-Day

By

Most Americans will be gobbling down some pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day, but ahead of that, a Bend cactus-plant store is gearing up to give bakers some bragging rights. The Great Pumpkin Pie Contest, happening Sunday, Nov. 21 at Desert Rose Cactus Lounge, is a chance for local bakers to show off their prowess in the pumpkin pie department. A $5 entry fee enters bakers into the competition, which will be judged by "a revered panel of judges" based on texture, flavor, presentation and creativity.

And since pies are not as fun without people around to eat them, the competition also allows the audience to sample the goods and vote on an audience favorite. Audience members also pay $5 to eat pie and take part. Find the event on the Source Weekly's calendar (where you can sort events by type, including "Food and Drink" events.) or at the Desert Rose Cactus Lounge website. Bakers can register ahead of the event; participants can pay at the door.

COURTESY DILYARA GARIFULLINA/UNSPLASH
  • Courtesy Dilyara Garifullina/Unsplash

Great Pumpkin Pie Contest
Sun., Nov. 21. 5-7:30pm
Desert Rose Cactus Lounge
50 SW Scott St., Bend
desertrosebend.com
$5 for bakers and judges


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
DigiMarCon World 2021 - Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference

DigiMarCon World 2021 - Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference

Wed., Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation