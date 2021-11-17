Bake a Pie, Win a Prize 

Most Americans will be gobbling down some pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day, but ahead of that, a Bend cactus-plant store is gearing up to give bakers some bragging rights. The Great Pumpkin Pie Contest, happening Sunday, Nov. 21 at Desert Rose Cactus Lounge, is a chance for local bakers to show off their prowess in the pumpkin pie department. A $5 entry fee enters bakers into the competition, which will be judged by "a revered panel of judges" based on texture, flavor, presentation and creativity.

And since pies are not as fun without people around to eat them, the competition also allows the audience to sample the goods and vote on an audience favorite. Audience members also pay $5 to eat pie and take part. Find the event on the Source Weekly's calendar (where you can sort events by type, including "Food and Drink" events.) or at the Desert Rose Cactus Lounge website. Bakers can register ahead of the event; participants can pay at the door.

Courtesy Dilyara Garifullina/Unsplash

Great Pumpkin Pie Contest

Sun., Nov. 21. 5-7:30pm

Desert Rose Cactus Lounge

50 SW Scott St., Bend

desertrosebend.com

$5 for bakers and judges