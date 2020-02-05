 Ball 'Til You Fall | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 05, 2020 Culture » Culture Features

Ball 'Til You Fall 

Hoops Green tells us what it's like to be a Harlem Globetrotter and professional basketballer

By

The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Redmond on Feb. 9 as part of the team's Pushing The Limits World Tour. To see a Globetrotters game is to actually witness magic—pulling off such stunning tricks that you won't see in your everyday pickup game.

I spoke with Briana, AKA Hoops Green, the 15th female Globetrotter over the phone while the team was in East Lansing, Michigan. This is Hoop's fourth season with the Globetrotters. Before this, she played college ball at the University of Texas-El Paso and professionally in the Czech Republic and Spain. As Hoops explains, the Globetrotters basically live in the gym.

Spreading joy through basketball is part of the Harlem Globetrotters&#39; mantra. - COURTESY HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
  • Courtesy Harlem Globetrotters
  • Spreading joy through basketball is part of the Harlem Globetrotters' mantra.

Source Weekly: Tell me about your relationship with basketball. How long have you been playing?

Hoops Green: I've been playing since I was about four or five years old, 'cause my older brother—I always looked up to him. He was playing basketball and I wanted to do what he was doing. I've played at all levels. I played in high school, in college at UTEP, and I played professionally in Mexico and Europe. Then I got the call from the Globetrotters!

SW: Who was better? You or your brother?

HG: Ha! You know he'll say that I'm better, because I'm better at skill level and talent, but he'll also say that he has that big brother strength.

SW: What was it like playing overseas?

HG: It was a really cool experience. Coming out of college I didn't really know what to expect. It's crazy how with language barriers you can still come together and play basketball. It was really cool to be able to experience that, the different cultures, countries. It was a really good time over there.

“With the Globetrotters, you’re playing basketball annnd you also are entertaining, and people expect you to be perfect.” —Hoops Green click to tweet

SW: Do you think there's any difference there in how the game is played?

HG: The girls over there were definitely very physical. I'm not saying that they're not here, but they were really physical. It's like everybody is a shooter—one through five, all positions are spotting up for threes. I'm like, 'girl, you better go post up!' [laughs.] But you know, they get you the ball too, so I had to get used to that.

SW: Going from there, you got the call from the Globetrotters, making you the 15th woman to ever be on the team. What was it like to be invited to play with such a historical team?

HG: It was an amazing experience getting that phone call. It was like it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, so I had to take it. My family was excited. I had a huge support system so everybody was pretty happy about it.

SW: Do you remember your first game with the Globetrotters? Were you nervous?

HG: I do remember the first game. We played where the Spurs play. So, it was a HUGE arena. And I wasn't nervous, but it was a different type of feeling. I went from playing professionally—with that you're just playing basketball. You're just locking in on defense, scoring. But with the Globetrotters, you're playing basketball and you also are entertaining, and people expect you to be perfect. When you're playing a normal game, I mean there's going to be mistakes that happen—it's a game.

SW: What's your take on the Women's National Basketball Association?

HG: I know a lot of the WNBA players. I've played with them and against them, so I definitely have so much respect for them and what they do. I say this a lot, but honestly, women players tend to be more fundamental and overall have a better skillset. Granted, we might not be as athletic as the men, which is more so why people tend to not watch. Because they want to see the dunks and the alley-oops and stuff. I'll always say that as far as skillset and talent-wise, women can compete with the best. If there was a three-point contest, I'm going to pick the girl to win it. Not because I am a girl, but because it's skill level. It's all skill.

SW: Do you have a favorite player?

HG: I grew up a Kobe Bryant fan and Allen Iverson fan. So, both my guys are retired now. That was tough—when Kobe retired, I was like 'What am I gonna do?!' (This interview was conducted prior to Bryant's tragic death.) But I like different players. Ja Morant, he's been freakin' crazy. Harden changed the game—I don't even know what a travel is anymore. Russell Westbrook is so explosive, Lebron's a beast, like you have to respect him. Stephen Curry changed the game with his shooting ability. So, I definitely have players I like to watch, but my guys are retired.

SW: I remember watching Kobe's last game and it was crazy seeing him put up all those points!

Harlem Globetrotters – Pushing The Limits World Tour
Sun., Feb. 9, 3pm
Ridgeview High School
4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond
$29/bleachers, $210/bench, Magic Pass for $20 plus ticket


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 5-12, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Culture Features

  • Culture Features »

    The Locals' Stage

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jan 29, 2020
    Putting on original works in small-town Bend: A Q&A with Lonely Fish Productions More »

  • Culture Features »

    Chick-fil-A Set to Open, Minus Major Protests

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jan 22, 2020
    Chick-fil-A slated to open a restaurant in Bend, though not all community members will be willing to offer the fast food chain their support. More »

  • Culture Features »

    Finding the Will to Live

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jan 15, 2020
    For one Eugene-based comedian, speaking out about suicide led to a book dedicated to men's mental health More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

  • We &lt;3 Trails

    We <3 Trails

    A look ahead into what's next for some of our trails in Central Oregon
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 5, 2020
  • Building Trust

    Building Trust

    Bend-based company, Respect Outside, aims to prevent sexual misconduct and gender inequity in the outdoor industry
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 5, 2020
  • Operatic-Folk

    Operatic-Folk

    "Deceiver" marks Bend-native Corinne Sharlet's solo turn
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 5, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Sober Holidays

    Sober Holidays

    Abstaining from booze in a town that loves to drink
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 24, 2019

Special Issues & Guides

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation