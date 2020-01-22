Band Fact Sheet: Pure Bathing Culture 

One of the finest groups in the Portland scene is making a trip near Sisters to perform at The Suttle Lodge. Pure Bathing Culture took four years to release a new full-on project—2019's "Night Pass." We would have received the record sooner, but as can happen in the industry, there was a fallout with the label right when the album would have been completed.

But no need to fret, as "Night Pass" is out and it's the duo's best release to date. The group even released an acoustic EP to give some fresh takes on some of the new tracks off the album—versions you might hear at The Suttle Lodge.

Phil Cheser and Sara K. Byrne

Get ready for a good soak when Pure Bathing Culture brings its fluid sounds to The Suttle Lodge.

Read our Band Fact Sheet below to get more familiar with the works of Pure Bathing Culture.

Where they're from: Founded by Sarah Verspriller and Daniel Hindman (formerly of the band Vetiver), Pure Bathing Culture sets its home base in Portland. The duo's been there for almost nine years now since moving from Brooklyn.

What's to like: Listening to Pure Bathing Culture is what it probably feels like to float in a pool in space. The duo are masters of making sensual and groovy alt-rock—from the glimmering guitar notes and synths to Verspriller's vocals, the duo pushes both the boundaries of rock and pop for one precise sound worth listening to again and again.

Songs to start with: "Devotion," "Pendulum," "Thin Growing Thin."

For fans of: Hatchie, Charly Bliss, Snail Mail.

Random Internet Dig Fact: The band's name, Pure Bathing Culture, came from Hindman's brother, who visited the Therme Vals Spa in Switzerland. The last session his brother participated in could be translated into "Pure Bathing Culture" and was the cherry on top to the ultimate relaxation experience. Which, honestly, is sort of the perfect name to fit the band's sound.

