Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 06, 2018 News » Local News

Bar Bingo/Locals Only 

click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

The Source Weekly's Locals' Bingo is fun and all—but if you're in for a real, rousing round of bingo, here's where to go in Bend and beyond.

Bend VFW Bingo The public is welcome and all proceeds go to the winners. Tuesdays, 1-3:30pm. Bend VFW Post 1643, 1503 NE 4th St, Bend

Bingo For Bend Spay & Neuter Project $1 per bingo card. Winners take home half the pot, the rest goes to Bend Spay and Neuter Project! Wednesdays, 6-8pm. Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St, Bend

Brewery Bingo Featuring a local brewery each week. Thursdays, 7pm. White Water Taphouse, 1043 NW Bond St., Bend

Bow Wow Bingo Benefitting Brightside Animal Shelter. Thursdays, 6:30pm. 7th Street Brew House, 855 SW 7th St, Redmond

Ladies Night Bingo $1-$5 bingo cards, supporting a local charity or community organization every week. Drink and app specials. Thursdays, 7pm. Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Dr, Bend

Not'cho Grandma's Bingo Ready for the best bingo experience of your life? Breakfast/brunch menu, prizes/giveaways, mimosa flights and a Crater Lake Vodka Blood Mary bar with over 20 different ingredients. A large portion of all bingo sales benefits Central Oregon Search and Rescue Foundation. Doors open at 10:30am. Sundays, 11am-2pm. Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend

Ahead of the serious onslaught of visitors that is summer in Central Oregon, here's one for all of ya'll out there, working hard to keep the tourist machine running. Here's where to go to get some love, just for being a local.

Locals' Monday Enjoy beer and wine specials all day long. Live music from 6-8pm featuring local musicians. Mondays. Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 185, Bend

Locals' Night $3.50 pints and discounted burgers all night! Mondays, 4:30-10pm. Deschutes Brewery Bend Public House, 1044 NW Bond St, Bend

Locals' Night At Bbc $3 pints and happy hour specials from 4-6pm. Tuesdays, 4pm-close. Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend

Locals' Night & Ukb Trivia Test your trivia chops at 7pm with Useless Knowledge Bowl while enjoying $3 local pints all day. Wednesdays, 7pm. Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Dr., Bend

Worthy Wednesday Stop by Worthy every Wednesday through June 20 for locals' night specials. Pick up a growler fill or a beer braised brat and a pint for $9. 4-9pm. Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend

Locals' Sunday Everything on the menu is 20 percent off, all day, with a local ID. Sundays, 5pm-midnight. Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend.


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 6-13, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

  • Eclipse Chasers

    Eclipse Chasers

    The Biggest Event of the Year: Why, Where and How to Watch the Great American Eclipse
    • by Renée Alexander
    • Jan 4, 2017
  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation