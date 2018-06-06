Bar Bingo/Locals Only 

click to enlarge Pixabay

The Source Weekly's Locals' Bingo is fun and all—but if you're in for a real, rousing round of bingo, here's where to go in Bend and beyond.

Bend VFW Bingo The public is welcome and all proceeds go to the winners. Tuesdays, 1-3:30pm. Bend VFW Post 1643, 1503 NE 4th St, Bend

Bingo For Bend Spay & Neuter Project $1 per bingo card. Winners take home half the pot, the rest goes to Bend Spay and Neuter Project! Wednesdays, 6-8pm. Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St, Bend

Brewery Bingo Featuring a local brewery each week. Thursdays, 7pm. White Water Taphouse, 1043 NW Bond St., Bend

Bow Wow Bingo Benefitting Brightside Animal Shelter. Thursdays, 6:30pm. 7th Street Brew House, 855 SW 7th St, Redmond

Ladies Night Bingo $1-$5 bingo cards, supporting a local charity or community organization every week. Drink and app specials. Thursdays, 7pm. Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Dr, Bend

Not'cho Grandma's Bingo Ready for the best bingo experience of your life? Breakfast/brunch menu, prizes/giveaways, mimosa flights and a Crater Lake Vodka Blood Mary bar with over 20 different ingredients. A large portion of all bingo sales benefits Central Oregon Search and Rescue Foundation. Doors open at 10:30am. Sundays, 11am-2pm. Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend

Ahead of the serious onslaught of visitors that is summer in Central Oregon, here's one for all of ya'll out there, working hard to keep the tourist machine running. Here's where to go to get some love, just for being a local.

Locals' Monday Enjoy beer and wine specials all day long. Live music from 6-8pm featuring local musicians. Mondays. Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 185, Bend

Locals' Night $3.50 pints and discounted burgers all night! Mondays, 4:30-10pm. Deschutes Brewery Bend Public House, 1044 NW Bond St, Bend

Locals' Night At Bbc $3 pints and happy hour specials from 4-6pm. Tuesdays, 4pm-close. Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend

Locals' Night & Ukb Trivia Test your trivia chops at 7pm with Useless Knowledge Bowl while enjoying $3 local pints all day. Wednesdays, 7pm. Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Dr., Bend

Worthy Wednesday Stop by Worthy every Wednesday through June 20 for locals' night specials. Pick up a growler fill or a beer braised brat and a pint for $9. 4-9pm. Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend

Locals' Sunday Everything on the menu is 20 percent off, all day, with a local ID. Sundays, 5pm-midnight. Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend.



