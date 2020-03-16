Bars and Food Service Going to Carry-Out or Delivery Only 

L

Carry-out and delivery will be restaurant patrons' only option after Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown said today, for the next four weeks.

Based on a model of a doubling in cases every 6.2 days, Oregon will need an estimated additional 1,000 hospital beds and 400 more intensive care beds by April 11 in order to manage the projected surge that could be coming without physical distancing measures, said Oregon Health Science University's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Renee Edwards at the press conference today—and that's not counting the people already occupying some of those beds. About one in five Oregonians sick with COVID-19 will need to be hospitalized, if the spread is not slowed now, and Edwards added that officials do not yet know whether the steps already taken—along with the new measures—will be enough to avoid the numbers projected.

An Economic Task Force

Hospitals Working Together

St. Charles Introduces More Measures