Batter's Out For The Pancake Wagon 

click to enlarge Pixabay

After two and a half years, The Pancake Wagon, a food cart that introduced Bend to the purrito, or pancake burrito, is saying goodbye. The announcement came via Facebook: "After experiencing several tragic events in our lives in 2017-2018, we did our best to keep the wagon-a-rollin.' An angel in the form of a loved local bar took us in late summer of 2018 to provide us access to their kitchen and dining area. After several months of this new endeavor, we can't thank the bar, our followers, patrons and new customers enough for walking this journey with us. With much consideration, we have decided to take a break from serving The Pancake Wagon and regain some much-needed balance in our lives. We will no longer be functioning out of JC's and are currently out of business. We apologize for any inconvenience but thank you all, again, for your love and support!"

The PancakeWagon

facebook.com/thepancakewagon



