 Be Cool, Diners. Things Are Messed Up. | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 11, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Be Cool, Diners. Things Are Messed Up. 

In an ongoing pandemic, with supplies short and workers hard to find, local foodie group issues a call to keep calm and carry on

By

Maybe it's the beloved cart around the corner that hasn't had your favorite dish in a while. Maybe it's the sign on the window saying hours are cut, and that lunch you planned to have at your favorite pizza joint now has to move elsewhere. Maybe it's the price you just paid—now double—for a big jar of mayo to feed hungry customers at your restaurant. Wherever one turns right now, supply chain issues and worker shortages are wreaking havoc on the food service industry. For local chefs, it's meant bare shelves at the Chef's Store, a supplier for many local establishments. For diners, it's meant disappointment—and for everyone it's required a dose of patience, or at least, that's what some local lovers of the food scene want it to be.

Moderators of the Bend Foodies Facebook group—boasting over 8,400 members as of this writing—posted this advisory on Aug. 4: "The food supplier for Bend's restaurant industry is wiped out and the shipments are smaller/not coming. This will affect a lot of places this weekend. Be kind and have patience, please."

A sign announces that cases are limited at US. Foods' Chef&#39;s Store in Bend. - KIM CURLEY REYNOLDS
  • Kim Curley Reynolds
  • A sign announces that cases are limited at US. Foods' Chef's Store in Bend.

In the face of all that local restaurants are dealing with right now, I sat down with Jon Jones, admin for Bend Foodies, to talk about what he's seeing.

Source Weekly: What are some trends you've observed in Bend over the last two years in terms of what's opening, what's closing and what's popular?

Jon Jones: I think now has been the most challenging time I've ever seen to navigate the local scene. It's hard to know when certain places are open, what days or hours, because a lot of people are really bad about keeping that information updated on their business page on Facebook, etcetera. So it creates these extra challenges and barriers to going out and experiencing the local foods. That's been an issue I think ever since coronavirus started. And then what the different rules are for each restaurant. Do they mask or do they not; are they primarily doing outdoor dining? Are they doing a mix? So it's just been this constant navigation of information, which always seems to be changing and getting updated and in many cases hard to pin down.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

There's a lot of times when I found that I just have to call a place to get the most accurate updated information, and I think that's frustrating for a lot of people.

SW: What other things are you seeing?

JJ: The food supply chain has been very challenging for a number of reasons, for one, for lack of workers and that affects things—I think, a lot more than people think. It's not just trying to find staff to come in and work at the restaurant, but it's also not having enough delivery drivers to bring things. Not being able to get certain items so, you know, having to pivot and revamp menus and cut them down significantly. Something I've been noticing a lot lately is restaurants having to pare down their menus.

A lot of patrons aren't experiencing that until they come into the restaurant, which creates this frustration. And the lack of business makes it harder for restaurant owners to pay their bills—buying cheaper food, maybe it's buying frozen food that used to be fresh; maybe it's cutting staff. I think the scene that were living in right now is unlike any other ones before, and I don't think this is going to change anytime soon.

Produce cooler shelves stand empty. "While supply chain labor is expected to remain challenging for the next few quarters, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth as our industry continues to recover," stated US. Foods CEO and Chairman Pietro Satriano in a statement Aug. 9. - KIM CURLEY REYNOLDS
  • Kim Curley Reynolds
  • Produce cooler shelves stand empty. "While supply chain labor is expected to remain challenging for the next few quarters, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth as our industry continues to recover," stated US. Foods CEO and Chairman Pietro Satriano in a statement Aug. 9.

SW: It's gotten to the point where your group put up a post trying to alert people about the situation.

JJ: That was born from seeing how people were talking in the group and trying to find this balance of, yes, this is the reality of the present circumstances of the Bend food scene, and it's frustrating and it's challenging, but we all need to come together during this time and figure that it's hard for both restaurant owners and patrons alike, but we need to kind of find this common ground.

SW: What is your take on the proliferation of things like Yelp reviews? Is that good? Is it bad?

JJ: That's a great question. That was something I actually said specifically in my announcement to the group is that we are not Yelp, and tried to quantify that a little bit more as to why. I think Yelp certainly has a place and for that community, it's fine for what it is. But certainly you have this problem with people who don't have a sense of accountability, who are behind a computer writing these scathing reviews about, you know, restaurants and different eateries, and there's no immediate feedback for them. So they're just writing these scathing reviews and they're very negative and they're not very well balanced, you know? A lot of them are just very one-sided. And I think that's too harsh to do.

I think most review experiences should have some kind of a balance to them and a place like Yelp is known for negative reviews and I think it's too one-sided. Personally, and I think it potentially is too detrimental to the food scene. So that's why with a place like Bend Foodies, for me, my vision is to try and find more of a balance.

SW: What are you excited about as far as the local food scene?

JJ: I'm always happy to see new food trucks, new restaurants—you know, whenever there are challenges in the food scene, that usually creates opportunities. We've seen a number of restaurants unfortunately that have had to close their doors over a couple of years, but that does create opportunity. I'm excited to see some of the shifts of the current food scene and new players coming to the game. I think there's some very promising places that have opened recently, great additions to just the overall experience of the local scene.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Jonny Pickett Explores History, Life and Death through Music
Farthest Read: Reading the Source, from Kuwait
What's Up with Bend's Whitewater Waves
Because Tasting is Believing
Central Oregon Inventory Slowly Ticking Up
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Tea Ceremony- Intro to Chaozhou

Tea Ceremony- Intro to Chaozhou - The Greenhouse Cabaret

Wed., Aug. 11, 9-9:45 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 11-18, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation