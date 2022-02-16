 Beats Antique Returns to Bend | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 16, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Beats Antique Returns to Bend 

A Q&A with producer and dancer Zoe Jakes

By

It's been about five to six years since Beats Antique has played live in Bend, or at least somewhere around there, according to producer/dancer Zoe Jakes. Along with bandmates David Satori and Tommy Cappel, Beats Antique has been bringing together an electronic fusion of music stylings that pulls from all over the globe. As much as it is a musical experience, the live shows hit hard on the visuals, too.

During its five-stop stretch of Western states, Beats Antique's second stop will be in Bend. I spoke with Jakes on the phone as her daughter Luna tried catching a nap in the backseat to the sweet voice of Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."

A Beats Antiques show brings together all of the band's inspirations into one beautiful experience. - COURTESY OF BEATS ANTIQUE
  • Courtesy of Beats Antique
  • A Beats Antiques show brings together all of the band's inspirations into one beautiful experience.

Source Weekly: So your most recent single is called "Surges." Can you explain a little about the making of that track and what feeling you were trying to convey?

Zoe Jakes: "Surges" was a track that Tommy built the soundbed for. He brought it to the band and it was a really cool song. We were really excited to dig into it. I remember when it really got its legs—this is probably in 2020, around September. David recorded his violin over it and sent the track over to listen to and I was playing it and just for me, when I heard what David had done with the violin it was just such a beautiful combination of all the work Tommy had done and my daughter, she was a year old[at the time], and she loved the song. She kept wanting us to play it again and again.

SW: You are a band known for putting on epic performances and thriving off of crowd energy, so I was wondering what was the time away from live shows like for you all and how excited were you to be back at it last year and with another tour about to start?

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

ZJ: For me personally, it was kind of a nice stop. Obviously it wasn't on purpose and we had no choice, and when your choices are taken away from you it can feel pretty bad. But it ended up being an opportunity for me to slow down enough that I could kind of take a step away from my identity as "Zoe of Beats Antique" and kind of sit in my life and figure out what that was. It was really good for me. It was hard in some ways of course but it was actually a much-needed break. The thing that's been so amazing about it is how exciting and much more present I am for things we are doing now.

SW: You're both a talented dancer and producer, and I was curious which of those things came first for you in life, dance or music production?

ZJ: I was taking music classes as a kid. I was in band and I played piano. But dance was always the main thing in my life for sure. I feel like it wasn't until around 2003 or 2004 when I started to tinker around with Ableton [the music production software] and then I really started to learn producing and understand producing. That was a really interesting shift for me.

SW: You have a sound that pulls from a variety of genres and regions across the globe. Having dabbled in just about everything, is there one obscure instrument out there that you find to be your favorite?

ZJ: One of David's biggest inspirations, we would call him Grandpa Saul, and he was this really amazing artist from the '60s and '70s and he showed David this instrument from Turkey called the cümbü. A cümbü is a string instrument with a pinhead and very skinny wooden neck. That instrument inspired David to have his own made, one that is an electric cümbü basically, so it sounds good in a big room. That more obscure instrument, at least to Americans, has influenced a huge portion of our music.

SW: On the more electronic side, is there anything you've sampled from your everyday life that has made into your music? I know people will sample stuff from their kitchen or use pots and pans and things.

ZJ: Definitely! One time we were trying to find a good crackle sound and we were crunching paper. This was a long time ago, but we were crunching paper and I can't remember what David did but he used something made out of metal and we combined those two sounds together and you can hear that all over one of our albums. It's a very particular *Jakes mimics the crackling* sound.

SW: Are you planning to release any more music this year?

ZJ: Oh yeah! There's A LOT of music coming out. Expect a lot of music from us. We've got a lot of things ready to come out. We have several of the new tracks coming out this year that you will hear at the show.

Beats Antique

Sun., Feb. 20, 7-11pm Midtown Ballroom 51 NW Greenwood Ave.., Bend $32, all ages

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Philanthropic Funnies: Strippin' For Strays

Philanthropic Funnies: Strippin' For Strays - Craft Kitchen and Brewery

Fri., Feb. 18, 8-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Band Fact Sheet: Too Many Zooz

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 9, 2022
    From the subways of New York to a stage near you More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    A Grateful Night

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 2, 2022
    The High Desert Music Hall hosts a night of Grateful Dead tributes from some favorite Central Oregon artists More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Source Material

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 26, 2022
    New music from Olivia Knox, Elisha David... and to no surprise, the "Encanto" soundtrack has taken over More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Band Fact Sheet: Too Many Zooz

    Band Fact Sheet: Too Many Zooz

    From the subways of New York to a stage near you
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 9, 2022
  • A Grateful Night

    A Grateful Night

    The High Desert Music Hall hosts a night of Grateful Dead tributes from some favorite Central Oregon artists
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 2, 2022
  • Source Material

    Source Material

    New music from Olivia Knox, Elisha David... and to no surprise, the "Encanto" soundtrack has taken over
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 26, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 17-23, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation