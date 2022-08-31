Beer Issue: Best of Beer 

In honor of the Beer Issue, a recap of this year's beer-related Best of Central Oregon winners
When you live in Beer Town, USA, with dozens of breweries populating a small city of only around 100,000 people, competition can be fierce. Breweries churn out seasonals, specials, and every variation of IPA they can get in order to catch the eye of a thirsty public. So when those Beer Town, USA breweries get voted "Best of Central Oregon" by their very own public, it's kind of a big deal.
Our Best of Central Oregon readers' poll just came out in early August, but here's a recap of the beer-related winners, rocking it out in Beer Town, USA.
Best Brewery –
1st - Deschutes Brewery
2nd place -10 Barrel
Best Dark Beer –
Black Butte Porter, Deschutes Brewery
2nd place - S1NIST0R, 10 Barrel
Best IPA –
RPM, Boneyard Beer
2nd place – First Run, Bevel Brewing
Best Light Beer –
King Crispy, Deschutes Brewery
2nd place – Sweet As, GoodLife Brewing
Best Sour Beer –
Ching Ching Sour Ale, Bend Brewing Company
2nd place – Sahalie, Ale Apothecary
Best Hazy Beer –
Fresh Haze IPA, Deschutes Brewery
2nd place – Sippy Cup, GoodLife Brewing
Best Seasonal Beer –
Red Chair, Deschutes Brewery
2nd place – Jubelale, Deschutes Brewery
We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here