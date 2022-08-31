Beer Issue: Best of Beer 

In honor of the Beer Issue, a recap of this year's beer-related Best of Central Oregon winners



When you live in Beer Town, USA, with dozens of breweries populating a small city of only around 100,000 people, competition can be fierce. Breweries churn out seasonals, specials, and every variation of IPA they can get in order to catch the eye of a thirsty public. So when those Beer Town, USA breweries get voted "Best of Central Oregon" by their very own public, it's kind of a big deal.

Our Best of Central Oregon readers' poll just came out in early August, but here's a recap of the beer-related winners, rocking it out in Beer Town, USA.

Best Brewery –

1st - Deschutes Brewery

2nd place -10 Barrel

Best Dark Beer –

Black Butte Porter, Deschutes Brewery

2nd place - S1NIST0R, 10 Barrel

Best IPA –

RPM, Boneyard Beer

2nd place – First Run, Bevel Brewing

Best Light Beer –

King Crispy, Deschutes Brewery

2nd place – Sweet As, GoodLife Brewing

Best Sour Beer –

Ching Ching Sour Ale, Bend Brewing Company

2nd place – Sahalie, Ale Apothecary

Best Hazy Beer –

Fresh Haze IPA, Deschutes Brewery

2nd place – Sippy Cup, GoodLife Brewing

Best Seasonal Beer –

Red Chair, Deschutes Brewery

2nd place – Jubelale, Deschutes Brewery