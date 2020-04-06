Beer Pickup and Delivery: Where to Get It 

A

click to enlarge Heidi Howard

Ordering beer from local breweries is great—but ordering from a taphouse or brew shop gets more variety into your delivery.

Bend beer spots open during the pandemic:

10 Barrel Brewing

10barrel.com 541-678-5228 – West side 541-241-7733 – East side Food and To Go beer available for pick up and delivery from both West and East side pubs. Sunday thru Thursday 11 – 8 and Friday – Saturday 11 – 9.

AVID Cider Co.

Bend Brewing Company

Bevel Craft Brewing

bevelbeer.com 541-972-3835 Delivery available same day if ordered before 4. After 4, orders will be delivered next day. Order online and it will be ready in 20 minutes if you chose to pick up. Order between 11 and 6:30 and pick up between 3 and 7. Delivery is free.

Boss Rambler Beer Club

bossrambler.com Providing both pick up and delivery. Use their online system accessible on their website. Orders must be placed at least 30 minutes before selected delivery window, and there is a $35 minimum order for free deliver, otherwise a $5 delivery fee applies. Pick up hours 3 to 7 daily.

Broken Top Bottle Shop

btbsbend.com 541-728-0703 Call to order and pay over the phone. They have a great selection of bottles and cans. Wait in the parking lot and they will deliver your order to your car. Noon to 8 daily

Immersion Brewing

Monkless Belgian Ales

Silver Moon Brewing

silvermoonbrewing.com 541-388-8331 Providing pick up only. They’ve set up a walk-up tent for ordering and pick up of beer. Monday through Friday from 3 to 5.

Redmond beer spots open during the pandemic:

Kobold Brewing

koboldbrewing.com 541-504-9373 Pick up only. Delivery and or curbside deliver in the works. Wednesday through Sunday from Noon to 5.

Sunriver beer spots open during the pandemic:

