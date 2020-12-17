Bend Chamber Releases Series Sharing Local Business Resilience ▶ [with video] 

With unemployment high and many places forced to close or reduce service due to ongoing pandemic shutdowns, most—if not all—businesses in Central Oregon have been affected by COVID-19 in some way. With Gov. Kate Brown extending Oregon's state of emergency Thursday for an additional 60 days, calling it "the darkest days of this pandemic," now's a time when many business owners and employees could use another boost.
Webfoot Painting is among the Bend area businesses sharing their story in the first episode of "Stories of Resilience."
Some of that could come in the form of a stimulus package in the works in Congress—but more locally, the Bend Chamber of Commerce has produced a series of videos aimed at celebrating the resilience of local businesses and their employees. The series, titled "SAGE: Stories of Resilience," allows local businesses to tell their stories of adapting during the pandemic.
The first of three episodes shares stories from St. Charles Health System, the Tower Theatre, the Red Cross and eight other businesses or non-profits in the community. More "Stories of Resilience" episodes will debut Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.
WATCH: The first in the Bend Chamber's "Stories of Resilience" below:
Each year for the past 30 years, the Bend Chamber has hosted its SAGE Awards, honoring local businesses. This year, the event, like a lot of things, looks different, taking the form of a video series rather than its more traditional awards-banquet format.
"For 2020, we’re taking a different approach as we celebrate the tenacity, innovation, and perseverance of businesses during the global pandemic," reads a recent press release.
