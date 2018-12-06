Bend City Council Announces Appointee Process 

A
fter Sally Russell takes her newly elected position as Bend's mayor, it will leave the City Council absent one councilor.
That spot will soon be filled by a Council appointee.
According to the City of Bend, the city charter requires that a vacancy on the Council be filled within 30 days of declaring the vacancy by a Council appointment, which the Council plans on doing Jan. 2. During the meeting Wednesday night, Councilors agreed to an application process to find Russell’s replacement for the remaining two years of her Council Position 3—which expires December 2020. Applications are being accepted starting Thursday.
People interested in the position can fill out an online application and submit a letter of interest outlining reasons for wanting to serve on the Council, the applicant's ability to work as a team and how they feel they represent various areas of the community. The application also asks for residency and employment history.
Applications are due by 5 pm Fri., Jan. 4, 2019. After the deadline, the Council will review the applications and select candidates for interviews, according to a release from the City of Bend today.
The Council anticipates conducting interviews the week of Jan. 14 and expects to make an appointment at the regular Council meeting Wed., Jan. 16—prior to the start of its goal-setting process, which takes place in early February, according to the City.
