Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 06, 2018 News » Local News

Bend City Council Announces Appointee Process 

The Council seeks to fill newly elected mayor Sally Russell’s remaining two years as a councilor

By
After Sally Russell takes her newly elected position as Bend's mayor, it will leave the City Council absent one councilor.

That spot will soon be filled by a Council appointee. 

According to the City of Bend, the city charter requires that a vacancy on the Council be filled within 30 days of declaring the vacancy by a Council appointment, which the Council plans on doing Jan. 2. During the meeting Wednesday night, Councilors agreed to an application process to find Russell’s replacement for the remaining two years of her Council Position 3—which expires December 2020. Applications are being accepted starting Thursday.



click to enlarge CITY OF BEND
  • City of Bend

People interested in the position can fill out an online application and submit a letter of interest outlining reasons for wanting to serve on the Council, the applicant's ability to work as a team and how they feel they represent various areas of the community. The application also asks for residency and employment history.

Applications are due by 5 pm Fri., Jan. 4, 2019. After the deadline, the Council will review the applications and select candidates for interviews, according to a release from the City of Bend today.

The Council anticipates conducting interviews the week of Jan. 14 and expects to make an appointment at the regular Council meeting Wed., Jan. 16—prior to the start of its goal-setting process, which takes place in early February, according to the City.

Interested parties can visit the City of Bend's website for information. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 5-12, 2018

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    2018 Gift Guide

    • Dec 5, 2018
    Gifts for the Characters in Your Life It's that time of year—your list of people to buy for is long, but your list of ideas likely a lot shorter. More »

  • Local News »

    Seeking Asylum

    • by Denise Holley
    • Dec 5, 2018
    One family's story of surrendering at the Texas border and making their way to Oregon More »

  • Local News »

    Girlfriend Gifts

    • by The Source Staff
    • Dec 5, 2018
  • More »

More by Chris Miller

Readers also liked…

  • ApocEclipse BEND

    ApocEclipse BEND

    Bend Residents will have all the headaches of the Great American Eclipse but without benefit of actually seeing it
    • by Christian Trejbal
    • Jun 14, 2017
  • Women Activists of C.O

    Women Activists of C.O

    Stories from the seasoned and emerging female activists in Central Oregon
    • by Nicole Vulcan, Magdalena Bokowa and Anne Pick
    • May 3, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation