January 17, 2019 News » Local News

Bend City Council Fills Open Seat 

Chris Piper, a vice president of a marketing company will fill the seat for the next two years

By
After being unable to come to a consensus about filling the vacant City Council seat Monday night, the Bend City Council voted 4-2 to select local businessman and registered Republican Chris Piper to take the vacant council spot for the next two years.

LINKEDIN.COM
  LinkedIn.com

During Monday's often contentious meeting the Council decided to continue deliberations until Wednesday. Of each councilor's top three nominations of candidates, Piper was only on Councilor Justin Livingston's nominations. But Wednesday, Livingston moved to appoint Piper, and Russell—who on Monday said she supported James Dorofi, Charles Allen and Kathy Austin—seconded the motion. Bruce Abernethy and Bill Moseley also voted to appoint Piper; Barb Campbell and Gena Goodman-Campbell voted against.

On Monday, Moseley said via telephone he thought the seat should be filled by an election and that he would vote against whoever was nominated.



“My first inclination is that this is a decision and a choice that should be made by voters,” Moseley over the speaker. “When people run and campaign on particular issues in an election process, they run on particular issues, because those are the bread and butter issues that affect residents.”

“I would rather ask the voters who they want to represent them,” Moseley said.

Councilors couldn’t come to a consensus on who they supported to fill the empty seat Monday. Councilor Justin Livingston said he would support Piper, Andrew Davis or Charles Allen to fill the empty seat. Gena Goodman-Campbell said she supported Kerani Mitchell, James Dorofi and Austin. Moseley said he wasn’t going to vote for any of the candidates. Barb Campbell said she supported Mitchell, Austin and Dorofi. Abernethy supported Davis, Austin and Mitchell, while Russell supported Dorofi, Allen and Austin—leaving Austin, Dorofi and Mitchell as the top three candidates.

While Abernethy spent much of Monday's meeting trying to distill the candidates down so there could be a vote, it didn’t come to pass.

Livingston said he preferred some of the other candidates, and that the council’s been fairly equally separated ideologically in the past few years.

“I honestly think the top three skew this council to a degree I’m not comfortable with,” Livingston said.

Piper's appointment means the Council will have four registered Democrats and three registered Republicans, even though the Council is non-partisan. 
