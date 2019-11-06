 Bend Curling Club Bonspiel | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 06, 2019 Outside » Outside Features

Bend Curling Club Bonspiel 

Teams of four play four matches Friday and Saturday, with a final round Sunday morning

By

For those looking to get into a winter-related sport that doesn't involve shusshing down a mountain, curling may be the answer. The Bend Curling Club is inviting participants to its upcoming Bonspiel—the term curlers use for "tournament." Teams of four play four matches Friday and Saturday, with a final round Sunday morning.

Get your stones on with Bend Curling. - COURTESY DEPT OF DEFENSE
  • Courtesy Dept of Defense
  • Get your stones on with Bend Curling.

"Bonspiels are a great way to curl a lot in a short time," Bend Curling Club president Jason Burge told the Source. "Typically they are competitive but still remain fun."

While club members say the general aim of hosting the Bonspiel is to grow the Bend Curling Club, the longer-range goal is to raise enough funds to find ice dedicated just for curling. Hockey—another sport played on the ice at The Pavilion, where the curling club plays, tends to cut up the ice—whereas curling ideally requires a smoother sheet of ice to allow the curling "stones" to glide easier across the surface. Being the only public ice in Bend, The Pavilion is, right now, the de facto home of all things ice sports.

"We are always looking at ways to introduce the sport to more people," Burge told the Source. "We get lots of emails from people driving by and seeing us and wanting to learn more about the sport."

As of press time, a few spots were still open for this weekend's event.

Bend Curling Club 3rd Annual Open Bonspiel!
Fri., Nov. 8, 6pm-Sun., Nov. 10
The Pavilion
1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend
$400 per team
Contact 971-808-CURL or bendcurlingclub@gmail.com to register

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 6-May19, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Outside Features

  • Outside Features »

    Basecamp: Maupin/Dufur

    • by Linda English
    • Nov 6, 2019
    Gravel cycling at lower elevation, and in warmer temps More »

  • Outside Features »

    Finishing Is What Matters

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Oct 30, 2019
    82-year-old Sharlene Tobin will run her 66th half marathon this weekend in the Happy Girls Sisters race More »

  • Outside Features »

    A First Ascent of Link Sar

    • by Graham Zimmerman
    • Oct 23, 2019
    Local alpinist recalls his team's triumphant climb to the summit of a mountain in Pakistan's Karakoram More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • San Sim&oacute;n Open Downtown

    San Simón Open Downtown

    “Sophisticated debauchery” in downtown Bend
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 6, 2019
  • Monkless Opens its New Brasserie

    Monkless Opens its New Brasserie

    Specialty cocktails, on top of Monkless' Belgian-style draft beers and flights
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 6, 2019
  • A Rare Breed

    A Rare Breed

    A Q&A with dog-show superstar, JD Platt, whose special dog is featured on this magazine's cover
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Central Oregon Now and Then

    Central Oregon Now and Then

    Where Bend streets got their names
    • by Scott Stuemke
    • Apr 11, 2018
  • Crowds in the Backcountry

    Crowds in the Backcountry

    As national forest leaders consider quotas for local wilderness areas, some local wilderness advocates weigh in
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jul 11, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation