Bend Curling Club Bonspiel 

For those looking to get into a winter-related sport that doesn't involve shusshing down a mountain, curling may be the answer. The Bend Curling Club is inviting participants to its upcoming Bonspiel—the term curlers use for "tournament." Teams of four play four matches Friday and Saturday, with a final round Sunday morning.

Courtesy Dept of Defense

Get your stones on with Bend Curling.

"Bonspiels are a great way to curl a lot in a short time," Bend Curling Club president Jason Burge told the Source. "Typically they are competitive but still remain fun."

While club members say the general aim of hosting the Bonspiel is to grow the Bend Curling Club, the longer-range goal is to raise enough funds to find ice dedicated just for curling. Hockey—another sport played on the ice at The Pavilion, where the curling club plays, tends to cut up the ice—whereas curling ideally requires a smoother sheet of ice to allow the curling "stones" to glide easier across the surface. Being the only public ice in Bend, The Pavilion is, right now, the de facto home of all things ice sports.

"We are always looking at ways to introduce the sport to more people," Burge told the Source. "We get lots of emails from people driving by and seeing us and wanting to learn more about the sport."

As of press time, a few spots were still open for this weekend's event.

Bend Curling Club 3rd Annual Open Bonspiel!

Fri., Nov. 8, 6pm-Sun., Nov. 10

The Pavilion

1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend

$400 per team

Contact 971-808-CURL or bendcurlingclub@gmail.com to register