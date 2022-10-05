 Bend Food Project Hits Major Milestone | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 05, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Bend Food Project Hits Major Milestone 

Locals may have a sturdy green bag or two hanging around their pantries, waiting to be filled with foods for people in need. In 2015, those green bags began to circulate around Bend, destined for collection by volunteers with the Bend Food Project. The nonprofit gives the bags out, collect them—ideally full of non-perishable foods—again two months later for distribution to people in need. After seven years in operation, the Bend Food Project recently achieved a milestone of collecting 1 million pounds of food.

click to enlarge LISA SIPE
  • Lisa Sipe

The Bend Food Project started in 2015 with a goal of alleviating food insecurity in Central Oregon. Its first collection garnered about 2,700 pounds of food. Now, the average collection is about 40,000 pounds, according to its website.

Hitting the 1-million-pound mark was a welcome turn of events for its founders, who estimate that 1 million pounds of foods equates to 800,000 meals.

"It's an astonishing number," remarked BFP's Larry Marceaux. "We never dreamed we could hit the 1-million pound goal so soon. Central Oregonians have been quick to volunteer and donors have been very generous."  

Bend Food Project has a food collection event happening this Saturday, Oct. 8, when some 240 "Neighborhood Coordinators" will head out to collect food from the nonprofit's 3,300 donors. Those interested in learning more or getting a bag to fill can visit bendfoodproject.com.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Current Fiction Book Club

Staff Pick
Current Fiction Book Club - Roundabout Books

Wed., Oct. 5, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 6, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation