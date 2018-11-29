Search
November 29, 2018 News » Local News

Bend-La Pine Schools Invites Public to Review Attendance Area Options 

Two open-house type meetings set for Dec. 4 at Sky View Middle School and Dec. 6 at Pacific Crest Middle School

By
The Bend-La Pine Schools’ Attendance Area Review Committee is inviting interested parents and other community members to give input about three potential elementary school attendance area maps this December.

According to Bend-La Pine Schools, the new boundaries will define the new, 600-seat elementary school attendance area in north-central Bend set to open in the fall of 2019. They will also redraw boundaries throughout the Bend area to balance enrollment and reduce pressure felt at the district’s overcrowded elementary schools, Bend-La Pine Schools said in a press release.

click to enlarge A rendering of the new elementary school in north-central Bend. - BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS
  • Bend-La Pine Schools
  • A rendering of the new elementary school in north-central Bend.
Bend-La Pine Schools said every neighborhood elementary school is expected to see a change in attendance area by the conclusion of the process.



At the drop-in style events, Bend La-Pine Schools said people will be able to review the three potential scenarios, speak with the committee members and provide their feedback about the options. An online survey will be open from 4:30pm on Dec. 4 to 4:30pm on Dec. 10 to collect more community input. Check out Bend-La Pine Schools’ Attendance Area Review webpage at www.bend.k12.or.us/boundaries to fill out the survey.

According to Bend-La Pine Schools, the 27-person committee is expected to make its final recommendation to Superintendent Shay Mikalson in January 2019. The approved changes will take place at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Here’s the schedule of the meetings:

Tuesday, December 4
4:30-6:30pm
Sky View Middle School
63555 NE 18th St., Bend

Thursday, December 6
4:30-6:30pm
Pacific Crest Middle School
3030 NW Elwood Ln., Bend
