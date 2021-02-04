Bend-La Pine Schools Names New Superintendent 

Bend-La Pine Schools' new superintendent will take the reins starting this July, replacing Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist.

Cook is currently the superintendent for the Coeur d'Alene School District in Idaho and served in various leadership roles, including acting superintendent, for the Douglas County School District in Colorado prior to that.

Courtesy Bend-La Pine Schools

Dr. Steve Cook

"I am excited to come to Bend-La Pine Schools and continue to build upon the district's strong education tradition and help bring to fruition the district's efforts on equity, diversity and inclusion, while ensuring an unrivaled opportunity for innovation and an excellent education for every student," Cook shared in a press release. "I look forward to developing strong relationships with our staff members, our students and our community in ways that empower our students to be their best selves in the classroom and beyond."

BLPS board members said their search was based on four key competencies identified by the community, including hiring someone who was a visionary leader, an advocate for equity, a community partner and a capacity builder.

"Steve is a bold and innovative leader—he has stood up against inequities based on income in the communities he has served," wrote BLPS Board Vice Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia. "And, he is deeply rooted in an educational vision that promotes student agency, places a focus on student-driven learning, and tends to the whole child­—academically as well as socially and emotionally."