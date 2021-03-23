 Bend Man Charged with Three Counts of Murder in Two Separate Incidents | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 23, 2021 News » Local News

Bend Man Charged with Three Counts of Murder in Two Separate Incidents 

Man charged in death of woman hurt on Christmas Day; separate incident involving roommates this week

By

A Bend man faces three charges of second-degree murder following the deaths of a pair of brothers over the March 20 weekend, along with the earlier death of a Bend woman. Bend Police arrested Randall Kilby, 35, on March 21, after cops found two men dead in a house on Granite Drive in southwest Bend. The two men, Jeffrey Taylor, 66, and Benjamin Taylor, 69, lived in the house with Kilby’s mother, authorities said.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

On Monday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced he’d also charged Kilby in the death of the woman, Daphne Banks, 43, who suffered a head injury on Christmas Day at the same location, and who died Jan. 10 at St. Charles Medical Center. At least one of the men killed over the weekend died from hatchet wounds, Hummel said, with the second man’s injuries also consistent with hatchet wounds.

A mother cries for help

Police went to the house on Granite Drive after a neighbor called authorities to report “a woman and a man walked by them, and the woman silently mouthed, ‘help,’ Hummel told reporters Monday. That woman was Kilby’s mother, Hummel said, who, after being a witness to one of the murders, was held against her will by Kilby. At one point she talked her son into going for a walk, Hummel detailed, where she saw the neighbor and asked for help. Later, after Kilby drove his mother around, she was able to run to a neighbor’s house for help.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

According to accounts from witnesses, Kilby got into a dispute with one of the brothers before the killings. Kilby has a prior criminal history, including an arrest for multiple hit-and-run crashes and a chase that went from Tumalo to Bend in 2019.

No one had yet been formally charged in the case of Banks, who is thought to have previously been in a relationship with Kilby, Hummel said. At the time of her injury, Kilby and others who lived at the same house on Granite Drive told police that Banks had fallen and hit her head.

Bend Police arrested Kilby on a charge of assault after the incident, but Hummel had not yet formally charged Kilby with a crime. Hummel told reporters Monday that his office had not yet charged Kilby because despite his office working on the case “every day,” they did not have sufficient evidence to convict Kilby of a crime. Without more evidence, and should Kilby have been tried and deemed innocent, laws around double jeopardy would not have allowed him to be tried again—even if more evidence came to light, Hummel said.

“Nobody takes this crime more seriously than me and the team,” Hummel said at his Monday press conference. Still, he said, “we don’t want to go too quickly and don’t want to go too slowly.”

After his arrest over the weekend, Kilby provided more information about Banks’ case, which led to charges in her case too, Hummel said.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Things to do before listing your home
Signs of Spring in the Wild
Celeriac Vichyssoise
May the Source Be With You
Remembering Bunny Wailer
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
March 2021 Central Oregon PubTalk

March 2021 Central Oregon PubTalk - McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Thu., March 25, 5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation