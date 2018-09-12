Search
September 12, 2018 Culture » Take Me Home

Bend Median Home Price Declines 1.5 Percent for August 

Number of sales increases, but median sales price decreases

CANSTOCKPHOTO.COM
  • Canstockphoto.com

While home sales have been declining in many areas, the number of August sales for Bend single family homes on 1 acre or less was 8 percent above July 2018. The median home price, however, decreased by 1.5 percent from $437,000 in July to $430,500 for August.

Although the median home sales price decreased from July to August 2018, the median price is still up by about 6 percent from August 2017 when the median price was $414,000. Of the total sales, 57 percent were in the $250,000-$450,000 price range.

These statistics are reflective of the continued demand for Bend housing in terms of the increased sales volume, while the drop in the median price suggests price reductions. This is likely the market correcting itself. As reported last week, this is part of a national trend, with some cooling off of prices in areas where home price growth continues to outpace wage growth.

Address: 20606 Foxborough Lane, Bend, OR 97702

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,184 square feet, .16 acres lot

Built in 2000

$289,900

Listed by Windermere Central Or. Real Estate

Address: 61092 Ferguson Ct., Bend, OR  97702

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,200 square feet, .62 acres lot

Built in 1995

$439,000

Listed by Alleda Real Estate

Address: 2443 NW Morningwood Way, Bend, OR 97703

5 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,061 square feet, .39 acres lot. Built in 2015

$1,150,000

Listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeService

