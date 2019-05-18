Bend Median Home Price Drops for July 

Pixabay

Based on MLS statistics for July (as of the date of publication), the median sales price of Bend single family homes on 1 acre or less declined after a big jump reported for June. Not only did the median price drop, but so did the number of sales.

The median sale price for July was $437,250 as compared to the June 2018 median sales price of $446,500. The number of sales declined from 265 in June to 232 for July. This translates to a decrease in median price of about 2 percent and a decline of about 12 percent in the number of homes sold. The average days on market also increased from 89 days for June sales to 94 days for July sales. The majority of the homes sold were in the $200,000-$450,000 range, comprising 54 percent of total sales for July.



