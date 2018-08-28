Search
August 28, 2018 News » Local News

Bend Mom Charged with Murder 

Grand Jury indicts woman believed to have killed her 7-year-old son

By
A Bend mother who police believe shot and killed her 7-year-old special needs son is facing charges of aggravated murder in the death.

Officers arrested Tashina Jordan at St. Charles Hospital today, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office, on charges of aggravated murder. Jordan is listed among the inmates at the Deschutes County Jail as of this afternoon. According to the DA's office, a Deschutes County Grand Jury returned a secret indictment in the case Monday. 
A photo from Tashina Jordan's Facebook page Aug. 21. - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • A photo from Tashina Jordan's Facebook page Aug. 21.

Bend Police say they responded to a call at a home on Mount Hope Drive on Aug. 21, where a family member found Jordan unconscious. First responders also found Jordan's son, later identified as Mason Jordan, inside the home. Cops say Mason Jordan had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Based on evidence and notes left at the scene, Bend Police said they believe Tashina Jordan was attempting suicide, and believe Tashina Jordan to be a "suspect in the shooting of her child." District Attorney John Hummel later told local media that Tashina Jordan attempted to take her own life through a drug overdose.



In a statement released today, Hummel said, “Our community mourns the loss of Mason Jordan, who by all accounts was a wonderful and loving child. I commend the Bend Police for conducting a thorough and professional investigation in spite of the emotional trauma inherent in an investigation of this type. I thank the medical staff at St. Charles Hospital who provided excellent care to Tashina Jordan while also accommodating the needs of the investigating officers. And I thank the grand jurors who took their oath to heart by paying close attention to the evidence that was presented to them, even when it was painful to do so.”

Tashina Jordan will be in court Aug. 29. 
