 Bend Park and Recreation District Looks to Fill Board Vacancy | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 21, 2019 News » Local News

Bend Park and Recreation District Looks to Fill Board Vacancy 

Board member Lauren Sprang announced her resignation this week

By
Effective November 19, Bend Park and Recreation District announced the resignation of board member Lauren Sprang.

Sprang was originally elected to the board in in May of 2017—which means BPRD is looking for someone to fill the vacancy for her term, ending on June 30, 2021.

click to enlarge Lauren Sprang, center, officially resigned from the Board of Directors on Nov., 19. - BEND PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
  • Bend Park and Recreation District
  • Lauren Sprang, center, officially resigned from the Board of Directors on Nov., 19.
“My time serving on the board has been a true privilege. Being elected and representing one’s community is an honor,” said Sprang in a written statement to BPRD. “I know the district will continue to strive for excellent service, a safe and connected trail system, and access for as many community members as possible, especially those who are underserved.”

According to a press release from BPRD, Sprang will look to pursue less public ways to be involved in the community.

BPRD will begin accepting applications for the vacant board position starting this Sat., Nov. 23. This process will continue through Dec. 10, when BPRD will select finalists to present at a Jan. 7 board meeting—before the board announces the final appointment.

“Lauren’s perspective was always valued and appreciated and we wish her all the best,” said Ted Schoenborn, board chair. “To continue our priorities to deliver the highest quality parks, trails and recreation services, we will seek to fill the vacancy with another community representative who brings enthusiasm, intelligence and a drive to make Bend a great place to live.”

The Bend Park and Recreation District board positions are non-partisan. Those interested in applying to the vacant board position can go here.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 20-27, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Isaac Biehl

  • A Friendly Tone

    A Friendly Tone

    Grace Caston releases her debut EP, "Home"
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 20, 2019
  • Tournament of Side Dishes

    Tournament of Side Dishes

    We pitted Thanksgiving sides against one another in a randomized "tourney bracket." Here's what came out victorious
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 20, 2019
  • The Sound of Home Comfort

    The Sound of Home Comfort

    Trent Wagler talks about The Steel Wheels' latest album
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 20, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
  • Inside DAWNS House

    Inside DAWNS House

    A peek inside a home of women supporting women through recovery
    • by K.M. Collins
    • Apr 4, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation