Bend Park and Recreation District Looks to Fill Board Vacancy 

E
ffective November 19, Bend Park and Recreation District announced the resignation of board member Lauren Sprang.
Sprang was originally elected to the board in in May of 2017—which means BPRD is looking for someone to fill the vacancy for her term, ending on June 30, 2021.
click to enlarge
-
Bend Park and Recreation District
-
Lauren Sprang, center, officially resigned from the Board of Directors on Nov., 19.
“My time serving on the board has been a true privilege. Being elected and representing one’s community is an honor,” said Sprang in a written statement to BPRD. “I know the district will continue to strive for excellent service, a safe and connected trail system, and access for as many community members as possible, especially those who are underserved.”
According to a press release from BPRD, Sprang will look to pursue less public ways to be involved in the community.
BPRD will begin accepting applications for the vacant board position starting this Sat., Nov. 23. This process will continue through Dec. 10, when BPRD will select finalists to present at a Jan. 7 board meeting—before the board announces the final appointment.
“Lauren’s perspective was always valued and appreciated and we wish her all the best,” said Ted Schoenborn, board chair. “To continue our priorities to deliver the highest quality parks, trails and recreation services, we will seek to fill the vacancy with another community representative who brings enthusiasm, intelligence and a drive to make Bend a great place to live.”
The Bend Park and Recreation District board positions are non-partisan. Those interested in applying to the vacant board position can go here
.