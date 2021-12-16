Bend Parks Hosts Food Drive 

Two drive-thru food drives hosted by Bend Park and Recreation District are happening Sat., Dec. 18. People can donate food at both The Pavilion and the Larkspur Community Center from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, with donations going to NeighborImpact.

"We especially need items like canned soup, canned produce, broth and canned protein to help fill food pantry shelves. And there is always a need for volunteers to help us in getting donated food out to the community" said Food Resource Specialist Tess Conley of NeighborImpact. Food should not be in glass containers.

Courtesy Nico Smit / Unsplash

In addition to the drive-thru drives, both facilities—as well as Juniper Swim & Fitness and the BPRD office building are collecting food in donation bins through Jan. 3.