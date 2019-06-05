Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 05, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Bend Ranks High on Beer List... Surprise! 

By

Bend ranks number three on a list of the U.S. cities with the most craft breweries per capita. According to data from more than 500 cities, analyzed by C+R Research, Portland, Maine tops the list for this year, with 18 breweries per 50,000 people. Bend, according to the study, ranked third for having 16 breweries per 50,000 residents—just shy of Asheville, N.C.'s 17 breweries per capita, which put it second on the list. The study also ranked the most popular brewery in each city, based on search volume. Bend's most-searched brewery? Wait for it... Deschutes Brewery. Surprise!

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Also on the list, at number nine, is Portland, Ore., with nine breweries for every 50,000 people. See the list at crresearch.com/blog/which-cities-have-most-craft-breweries.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Deschutes Brewery, beer

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 5-12, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation