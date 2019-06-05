Bend Ranks High on Beer List... Surprise! 

Bend ranks number three on a list of the U.S. cities with the most craft breweries per capita. According to data from more than 500 cities, analyzed by C+R Research, Portland, Maine tops the list for this year, with 18 breweries per 50,000 people. Bend, according to the study, ranked third for having 16 breweries per 50,000 residents—just shy of Asheville, N.C.'s 17 breweries per capita, which put it second on the list. The study also ranked the most popular brewery in each city, based on search volume. Bend's most-searched brewery? Wait for it... Deschutes Brewery. Surprise!

Also on the list, at number nine, is Portland, Ore., with nine breweries for every 50,000 people. See the list at crresearch.com/blog/which-cities-have-most-craft-breweries.