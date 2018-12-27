Search
December 27, 2018 News » Local News

Bend-Redmond Ranks No. 3 in Most Fitness-Friendly Places for 2019 

La Crosse-Onalaska, Wisconsin-Minnesota beat out Missoula, Montana for this year’s top spot

According to SmartAsset.com, Bend ranks No. 3 for 2019 in the fifth-annual study of the most fitness-friendly places in the U.S. behind La Cross-Onalaska, Wis.-Minn. and Missoula, Mont.

The study is based on data from five categories, according to SmartAsset: the percentage of people walking or biking to work; the density of fitness professionals; the density of fitness businesses; the fast food establishment density and the hourly cost of a personal trainer.

In its findings, SmartAsset said one benefit to living in Bend-Redmond is the lack of temptation to eat unhealthy foods.



“Only 35 percent of restaurants here quality as fast food establishments, a top-35 rate,” SmartAsset wrote. “This metro also ranks in the top 15 for density of fitness professionals and density of fitness establishments.”

One ding on Bend-Redmond was the cost of personal trainers, according to SmartAsset. It said Bend could possibly secure the top spot in the study in the future if personal trainers became more affordable. Bend currently ranks 192nd for the average cost of a personal trainer.

According to SmartAsset, Missoula has appeared in the top 10 for the study for the last few years running, because of its chances to walk or bike to work and the amount of fitness businesses in the area.

Pittsfield, Mass., Ann Arbor, Mich., Iowa City, Iowa, State College, Pa., Burlington-South Burlington, Vt., Fort Collins and Boulder, Colo. rounded out the top 10.

SmartAsset said five of the bottom 10 least fitness friendly cities are in Texas. These cities have low rates of people walking to work—and in some cities, the majority of restaurants are fast food joints.
