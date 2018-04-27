Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 27, 2018 Outside » Go Here

Bend Rugby Headed to Nationals 

The team's undefeated league play was capped by a big win in the Pacific NW Division title game

By
click to enlarge BEND RUGBY
  • Bend Rugby
Bend Rugby’s undefeated league play was followed up by a 58-point thrashing of the Boise Lions for the Pacific Northwest Division title. Bend won the game 70-12.

Bend now travels to San Francisco to play in the Nationals, which starts April 28.

Bend Rugby was started in 1975 when Keith Erickson and John Jeans founded the Bend Rugby Football Club in the spring of that year. As a sport, Rugby has been the fastest growing one in the world, according to Bend Rugby’s webpage. It’s also one of the most gender-neutral ones, with 40 percent of the players being female, according to the same webpage.

American football, developed in the late 1800s is an offshoot of Rugby. Rugby has many differences, like the pace of the game and the lack of stoppages. There’s no blocking in Rugby, unlike football, and every person on the “pitch” needs to be able to tackle, run, kick and catch the ball.


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 25-May 2, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Miller

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation