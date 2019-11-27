 Bend Winter Warming Shelter Opening Soon | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 27, 2019 News » Local News

Bend Winter Warming Shelter Opening Soon 

Local officials hope to have warming shelter open by Dec. 15

By
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Work Center will house up to 48 men and women per night this winter, filling part of the need for an emergency warming shelter in Bend.

The Homeless Leadership Coalition has been working with local shelters and area nonprofits to find a temporary space for Bend’s unhoused since early this fall. Public officials got involved when the City announced a state of emergency Oct. 26, which acknowledged that many people may be outside during the night with temperatures below freezing. HLC brought homelessness advocates and government representatives together in hopes that they could collectively find some available space.

click image GARY SHADE, PEXELS
  • Gary Shade, Pexels

Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone, Patti Adair and Phil Henderson worked with county staff to contact Sheriff L. Shane Nelson and inquire about the possibility of opening a temporary shelter on the public safety campus off Hwy. 20 (The campus currently serves as home base for 911, the juvenile justice center, the jail, and the offices for the sheriff and the state police.)

The work center on the campus was once used as a shelter by the Bethlehem Inn and already has rows of bunk beds set up in different areas which could potentially serve as separate quarters for men on one side and women and children on the other.

“We are happy to step up and fill this critical void in our community,” Nelson said. “We understand the importance of having an emergency warming shelter and it worked out to be the right time where we could help.”

click to enlarge Sheriff L. Shane Nelson worked with the Homeless Leadership Coalition and County Commissioners to make the DCSO Work Center an emergency winter warming shelter for 48 people a night this season. - DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
  • Sheriff L. Shane Nelson worked with the Homeless Leadership Coalition and County Commissioners to make the DCSO Work Center an emergency winter warming shelter for 48 people a night this season.
HLC estimated the DCSO Work Center will provide about half of the 100 additional shelter beds that are needed this winter.

A shelter committee within HLC will manage the shelter in partnership with Neighbor Impact. James Cook, co-chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, said that the committee hopes to hire two shelter coordinators and a number of monitors by the end of next week, and the target date to open the shelter is Dec. 15. HLC plans run it every night through mid-March and volunteers are working to make sure the shelter's guests also receive a warm meal.

Cook said two things fell in to place this year that might not work out in the winter of 2020/2021: The Oregon Legislature provided funding for the shelter through the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department and Sheriff Nelson decided to delay renovations to the work center until next spring.

“The timing is working out well this year, but once we get through this winter we’ll have the same issue for next year,” Cook said.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 27-December 4, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Laurel Brauns

  • Shop for a Santa Cause

    Shop for a Santa Cause

    E-bike sales are soaring—making them one big way to "Shop Small"
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 27, 2019
  • Decriminalizing Mental Illness

    Decriminalizing Mental Illness

    Deschutes County is set to open a stabilization center this spring. With a 17-fold increase in mental health calls over the past decade, it's a welcome addition
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 27, 2019
  • Q &amp; A With COCC's New President

    Q & A With COCC's New President

    Dr. Laurie Chesley talks democracy, technology and 18th century British lit
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 20, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
  • Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    It was once an over-grazed range that became the home of Rajneeshpuram. Now another type of religion occupies the space, along with ranchers committed to land restoration
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jul 5, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation