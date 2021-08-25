 Bend Yoga Festival & Triathlon Rescheduled | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 25, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Bend Yoga Festival & Triathlon Rescheduled 

New COVID variants and the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have postponed the event until June 2022

By

All the exercise and stretching in the universe couldn't change the circumstances that are creating the new "normal" way of living people are facing through this pandemic. Masks, social distancing and the Delta variant affect everyone, including Angela Liesching and her plans on having a Bend Yoga Festival and Mindful Triathlon this year.

Last fall, Liesching was searching for a yoga festival to attend, but the closest one was all the way in Colorado. So, she decided to create her own in Bend. The event was also inspired by PJ Fritchman and her Yogis Unite Bend group. Liesching's event was planned for this year, but with the new variants and the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, she decided to postpone the event until June 2022.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

The festival and triathlon will host several different classes and activities that revolve around yoga and mindfulness. For example, the yoga classes will be team taught in spirit of the Yogis Unite Bend event, while the triathlon will focus on a 5k run, yoga exercises and meditation sessions.

Liesching is looking forward to getting the ball rolling for the festival and triathlon. "(I'm) so glad this event is resonating with people," Liesching said.

The Deschutes Land Trust organization will be a beneficiary of the triathlon and will receive a portion of the proceeds.

Bend Yoga Festival & Triathlon
Coming Spring/ Summer of 2022
Old Mill District
450 Southwest Powerhouse Dr., Bend
bendyogafestival.com
$29-$49


  • The Source Weekly

